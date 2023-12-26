Top 5 reasons why Alabama will not win the National Championship 

After missing out in 2022, Alabama has returned to the College Football Playoff and have a good chance to become the national champion once again.

Coach Nick Saban is looking to win his eighth national championship and seventh in Tuscaloosa. While the team has the winning mentality that can help get things done in the playoffs, there are some reasons why the Crimson Tide won't become the champions. Let's examine them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why Alabama won't win the national championship

#1 Michigan's motivation

Since the commencement of the sign-stealing allegation in the second half of the regular season, Michigan is arguably the most motivated team in college football.

The Wolverines have played their games with more passion and zeal since the scandal broke out, especially with the suspension of Jim Harbaugh.

They will be entering the Rose Bowl with a high-level motivation to win, which might be too huge for Alabama to contain.

#2 CFP inclusion controversy

Alabama was included in the CFP at the expense of Florida State, who ended the regular season with an unbeaten record and claimed the ACC Championship.

The fact that many in the college football world feel that the Crimson Tide doesn't deserve to be in the playoffs is already a big challenge for the team.

The external noise is bound to create some internal pressure in the team, which could be costly.

#3 Michigan's balanced offense

One of the secrets to Michigan's success over the last couple of years is its offense. Featuring Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy, the offense has given a tough time to many defenses.

The Michigan team features a balanced offense that utilizes both the running and passing game more evenly, compared to many other teams in the landscape.

Bama's defense may find it tough to contain the Wolverines' offensive play, which could contribute to their downfall.

#4 Poor quarterback backup option

One area Alabama struggled earlier this season was at the quarterback position before Jalen Milroe turned up. He lacks a suitable backup who can take over in his absence.

None of Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson have been impressive this season. Considering the story of Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa in the 2016 championship game, no one knows the importance of a brilliant backup quarterback more than the Crimson Tide.

#5 Michigan's zeal to beat Alabama

Michigan is yet to beat Alabama in the 21st century. The last time the Wolverines had the better of the Crimson Tide was in 1999, which makes the Rose Bowl very important.

Jim Harbaugh and Co. are looking to have revenge on the Crimson Tide for their defeat in the 2019 Citrus Bowl. This Michigan setup has shown what they can do when they are zealous about something and will look to create huge problems for the Tide.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season