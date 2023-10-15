Top 5 reasons why Stanford's victory against Colorado holds significant importance in college football record books

The Colorado Buffaloes blew away a 29-point halftime lead against Stanford on Friday. It was a special game for a neutral and the Stanford fans, but it would be like a dagger to the heart of the Deion Sanders bandwagon.

Coach Prime has instilled new confidence in the Colorado program but he will have to pick up the pieces again.

There are many reasons why the Week 7 clash will be remembered for ages. The Buffaloes came into the game as the clear favorites, considering that the Cardinal were on a 4-game losing streak. And the hype around the hosts is always immense.

Stanford overcame all those odds and registered one of the most iconic victories in college football history.

Here are five reasons why the clash will have a special place in college football history books.

5 reasons Colorado vs Stanford 2023 will remain iconic

#1 Largest comeback in Stanford history

The double OT victory was the largest comeback win in the Stanford Cardinal history. The Cardinal were down 29 points at halftime and it all looked over. But the travelers had other plans.

They launched a flurry of drives to get themselves back in the game and the defense made crucial stops and forced turnovers to assist them. And before anybody could realize it, the score was 36-36 at the end of regular time.

The Cardinal defense forced another turnover from the Colorado Buffaloes to set up a field goal in the second OT to complete the comeback.

#2 Fourth largest comeback in Pac-12 history

The Stanford win was the fourth-largest in conference history. The Cardinal came back from 29 points behind to win the game against Colorado.

The Pac-12 record lies with the UCLA Bruins who came from 34 points behind against Texas A&M in 2017. And both teams have their work cut out for them, as both of them will face the Bruins in their next game, the Cardinal in week 8 and the Buffaloes in week 9.

#3 Largest halftime deficit overcome to win in Pac-12 history

When the Buffaloes led the game with a score of 29 points without an answer at halftime on Friday, most fans would have thought that it was over. And they were right to do so. Never has a team comeback from a 29-point halftime deficit and actually win the game in Pac-12. Never till Friday.

The Cardinal scored 36 points in the second half to force OT. And then a pick thrown by Shedeur Sanders in the second OT set up the game-winning drive for Stanford that ended in a field goal and a new Pac-12 record for the visitors.

#4 Largest lead blown in Colorado history

The win awarded several records to the Cardinal but left the most unfortunate record for Deion Sanders to deal with.

The loss was the largest lead blown by any Colorado team since the program came into existence in 1891. And this record will always haunt Coach Prime in all the games, no matter how big their lead is. It will always be a reminder that things aren't over until they are actually over.

#5 Elic Ayomanor breaks school record

Elic Ayomanor gave the best performance by any Cardinal wide receiver in program history for a single game.

He caught for 294 yards in 13 receptions and scored three touchdowns in the game. This was the highest yardage achieved by a Cardinal ever, breaking the record held by Troy Walters, who caught for 278 yards in a game against the Bruins in 1999.

So many records broken, so many memories made. The week 7 encounter will always be a special one in CFB history.