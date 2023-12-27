Top 5 reasons why Washington will win the national championship

Following an impressive regular season, Washington won the Pac-12 championship and found itself in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 team.

While the second-ranked Huskies (13-0) are still somewhat considered outsiders in the playoff, they have a good chance of becoming the national champions. Let's take a look at some of the reasons this is a possibility.

Why Washington will win the national championship

#1, The Huskies explosive offense

One of the reasons for Washington's success in the 2023 college football season is the team's prudent offense. The Huskies were no doubt a huge problem for several defenses.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have done a great job in building such an explosive offense, and this can lead them to the national title. The Huskies ended the season ranked fourth in yards per play and sixth in points per play.

#2, Michael Penix Jr. factor

Michael Penix Jr. has undoubtedly been one of the best players in college football this season. The Washington quarterback ended the season as runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting.

With 4,218 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in the regular season, Penix can lead the Huskies to the national championship. Without a doubt, the team will be counting on him to perform in the Sugar Bowl against third-ranked Texas (12-1).

#3, The underdog motivation

Despite finishing the regular season unbeaten, Washington was considered the underdog in the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon, which they previously defeated.

However, this was a motivation for the Huskies as they went on to claim the Pac-12 title as they head into the Big Ten. The team is once again considered the underdog in the Sugar Bowl against Texas. This can be a source of motivation to win the national title.

#4, Unbeaten momentum

Washington is one of the three college football teams that ended the regular season unbeaten. This momentum can sail them to the national championship.

The Huskies were expected to lose at least one game in the second half of the season considering their tough schedule. However, the team handled the situation one game after the other and came out victorious in all. This could be crucial in the playoff.

#5, The Huskies' belief in themselves

One of the factors that has brought Washington so far in 2023 is the amount of belief the players have in one another. This has helped them achieve something big.

The Huskies have built a team with a deep level of connection with one another. The belief they have in one another on and off the field can help elevate the team beyond imagination. It could be their pathway to the national title.

