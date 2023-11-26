Top 5 replacements for Jonathan Smith as Michigan State gets a new HC post Mel Tucker firing

Michigan State has hired Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as its new head coach to replace Mel Tucker, as announced by the school on Saturday afternoon.

Smith, an alumnus of Oregon State, who had been with the program since 2018, decided to move on amidst the Beavers' uncertain future. While the role with the Spartans is a big job for Smith, Oregon State now has to find his replacement.

In this article, we take a look at five potential replacements for Jonathan Smith at Oregon State.

#1 Blake Anderson, Head Coach, Utah State

Blake Anderson is one name that immediately comes to mind following the opening at Oregon State. The Utah State coach already possesses a lot of experience in the landscape.

Considering his Group of Five record with Arkansas State and Utah State, Anderson is obviously a good option for the Beavers as they take the next step. He's had a 23-16 record with the Aggies in the last three years, further boosting his profile and legacy within the realm.

#2 Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator, Washington

Following Washington's superb offensive performance this season, Ryan Grubb is expected to be on many teams' coach lists across the country.

Grubb has been under Kalen DeBoer since his days at Fresno State and has played a crucial role in his success with the Huskies. This might be the right time to proceed to the head coaching job. For Grubb, Oregon State will be a brilliant environment to start his career as a head coach.

#3 Bryan Harsin, former Boise State Head Coach

Bryan Harsin was fired by Auburn in 2022 after an unimpressive two seasons with the Tigers. He couldn't meet the expectations from him when he joined the Tigers from Boise State.

However, the coach did a fantastic job during his tenure with the Broncos, leading them to three Mountain West Conference championships in his seven seasons with the team. Considering his overall coaching record, which stands at 85-36, Harsin is a candidate worth giving a look.

#4 Brent Brennan, Head Coach, San Jose State

Brennan's tenure at San Jose State hasn't been so brilliant, considering his 32-47 record so far. However, he has led the Spartans to three bowl games in the last four seasons.

Nonetheless, it is his connection with Oregon State that makes him a good candidate for the job. Brennan was the Beavers' wide receiver coach from 2011 to 2016 and the program could consider him an option for the vacant head coaching role ahead of 2024.

#5 Brent Vigen, Head Coach, Montana State

Brent Vigen got his first head coaching job at Montana State in 2021 and has done brilliantly in the role. Vigen could be one of the few Football Championship Subdivision candidates considered by Oregon State in their search for a coach.

Under Vigen's leadership, the Bobcats have achieved a commendable record of 32-7 and have secured spots in the FCS Playoffs in all three of his years at the helm. They even played in the FCS title game in 2021.

Who do you think best suits the job profile for Oregon State's HC role? Do let us know in the comments section.