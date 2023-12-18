Top 5 Rose Bowl games of all time: Best moments, history and results

The Rose Bowl is one of the most celebrated bowl games in college football. Nicknamed "The Granddaddy of Them All," it was the first postseason football game ever established at the collegiate level, as it was first played in 1902.

Typically played on New Year's Day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the bowl game has witnessed a lot of exciting encounters, which will continue to live in the minds of fans for many decades, over the years.

Here's a look at the five best Rose Bowl games ever.

Best Rose Bowl games of all time

Being one of the most anticipated bowl games in college football, it's not unusual to witness electrifying games in the Rose Bowl. However, here are the five that seem to stand out.

#5, 2014 Rose Bowl

The 2014 Rose Bowl was the 100th edition of the postseason matchup, and it featured a classic game between Michigan State and Stanford, who both ended the regular season with one loss.

Stanford swiftly took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but Michigan State mounted a comeback to tie the game at 17-17 in the third quarter. It was an exciting fourth quarter; however, the Spartans eventually secured a 24-20 victory.

#4, 2005 Rose Bowl

The 2005 Rose Bowl was the first time Texas and Michigan played each other despite being powerhouses for decades. And it was one encounter never to forget.

The exciting game saw the Longhorns enter the fourth quarter with a 10-point, trailing 31-21. Vince Young's astonishing performance helped the Longhorns close the deficit and go on to secure a 38-37 win with Dusty Mangum's 37-yard field goal.

#3, 1997 Rose Bowl

The 1997 Rose Bowl between Ohio State and Arizona State is one of the most hotly contested in the history of the postseason matchup. It ended unforgettably for both teams.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes had a 14-10 lead. However, the Sun Devils came back to reclaim the lead. Nonetheless, true freshman David Boston caught a 5-yard touchdown pass with just 19 seconds left to secure a 20-17 win for Ohio State.

#2, 1980 Rose Bowl

A strong and exciting encounter was expected in the 1980 Rose Bowl as USC and Ohio State came into the game undefeated.

The Trojans had an early 10-0 lead, but the Buckeyes tied the game at halftime and were propelled ahead in the second half with two field goals. A rushing touchdown for Heisman Trophy winner Charles White with just a minute left secured a 17-16 win for the Trojans.

#1, 2006 Rose Bowl

The 2006 Rose Bowl is undoubtedly one of the best games ever played in college football. The edition served as the national championship game and featured USC against Texas.

After a tight encounter in the first three quarters, the Trojans had a 38-26 lead with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. However, Vince Young led the Longhorns to a fantastic 41-38 comeback win in the late minutes to give Texas its fourth national title.

