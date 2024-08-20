The SEC has been one of the premier conferences in college football, and having a dominant running back could be the difference in a lot of games. Let's take a deeper dive into some of the top running backs in the Southeastern Conference heading into the 2024 college football season — some names may surprise you.

Top SEC Running Backs in 2024 College Football Season

Gavin Sawchuk, Oklahoma

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gavin Sawchuck stepped up as a redshirt freshman last season, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors, and he's poised to become one of the top SEC running backs this season.

Trending

He finished the 2023 season with 120 rushing attempts for 744 yards (6.2 yards per carry) while rushing for nine touchdowns and tallying 14 catches for 94 yards (6.7 yards per reception). The Sooners offense has shown the ability to step up, and Sawchuk could help them dominate.

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Senior running back Jarquez Hunter will enter his fourth season for the Auburn Tigers and should continue to dominate in the Southeastern Conference.

He had an increase in touches last year as he recorded 146 carries for 865 yards (5.9 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns while adding 16 catches for 111 yards (6.9 yards per reception). Hunter should do well throughout the 2024 college football season and should continue to get massive yards.

Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

Montrell Johnson Jr. of the Florida Gators has been a dominant running back and is one of the best in the SEC this year.

Johnson saw a dip in his touchdowns last season, but was more involved in the passing game as he finished with 152 rushing attempts for 817 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns along with 30 catches for 236 yards (7.9 yards per reception) with a touchdown. He should be able to get a lot of touches this year and continue his dominance overall.

Ulysses Bentley IV, Ole Miss

Senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV is one of the best in the conference and has been an intriguing talent as he enters his sixth college football season (third with Ole Miss).

Bentley previously had 92 rushes for 521 yards (5.7 yards per attempt), four touchdowns while adding 11 catches for 87 yards (7.9 yards per reception) and a touchdown. He should be in a good position to run the ball well for the Rebels this year.

Davon Booth, Mississippi State

Senior running back Davon Booth is going to be a sneaky top running back as he moves from the Utah State Aggies to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

While at Utah State, he finished the 2023 season with 120 rushing attempts for 805 yards (6.7 yards per carry), six rushing touchdowns and 12 receptions for 50 yards (4.2 yards per catch). Booth has a lot of talent, and it will be intriguing to see how he steps up in the SEC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback