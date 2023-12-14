Top 5 schools the SEC should consider for expansion after ACC rumors ft. FSU, Clemson and more

With the series of rumors coming out of the ACC, there's no doubt the conference is facing an uncertain future in college sports. A couple of top schools have resumed their push to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference following the conclusion of the regular season.

Should the conference suffer an implosion like the Pac-12, several teams in the league will be out to join other Power Five conferences. The Southeastern Conference will undoubtedly be ready to lure some top programs as it plans further expansion. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top 5 ACC teams the SEC should consider for its expansion

#1, Florida State

Florida State has been vocal about its intention to leave the ACC over the last few years. The program has also made significant efforts to ensure the dream becomes a reality.

Considering their reputation in college football, the Seminoles are a brilliant option for the SEC expansion. The move will make the conference even more competitive and bring Florida State's in-state rivalry with Florida to the conference.

#2, Clemson

Clemson, undoubtedly one of the biggest schools in the ACC, has also shown interest in leaving the conference. The Tigers will likely make their way out of the league alongside the Seminoles.

Following the addition of the Longhorns and the Sooners, Clemson is another team that fits into the SEC pedigree and will be a brilliant expansion option. The Tigers bring a lot of exposure and competitiveness to the conference, having won two national championships in the last eight years.

#3, North Carolina

North Carolina is rumored to exit the ACC. The university joined Florida State and Clemson in opposing the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU during the last offseason.

Considering several factors, the Tar Heels are an excellent expansion option for the SEC. The team has been one of the top contenders in the conference over the last couple of years, and the university's location also presents it as a great fit.

#4, Virginia

Virginia is another school in the ACC that intends to exit the conference. The university was among the seven members who met to explore the chances of leaving the conference in the last offseason.

Despite the Cavaliers' unimpressive outings in recent seasons, the program offers the SEC a market expansion. Including Virginia in the SEC immediately taps into viewership markets in the Commonwealth of Virginia, particularly in northern Virginia and Washington D.C.

#5, North Carolina State

NC State has also shown interest in making its way out of the East Coast league. This was evident in the Wolfpack's initial rejection of the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU last offseason.

Just like its in-state rival, North Carolina, NC State will be a great addition to the SEC, considering the school's location. While the Wolfpack might not be regarded as a top team, adding them alongside the Tar Heels will bring another intense in-state rivalry to the conference.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season