Top 5 SEC freshmen to watch out for in Week 1 of college football ft. Jayden Jackson

The 2024 college football season is underway with a lot of enthusiasm and expectations. This season, apart from the recent changes in conferences due to realignment, the new 12-team playoff format will be implemented. This will provide teams with more opportunities to be contenders for the national championship.

As the Week 1 schedule progresses, here are the top SEC freshmen to keep an eye out for on the gridiron.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 SEC freshmen to watch out for in Week 1

#1 Jayden Jackson

Oklahoma DT freshman Jayden Jackson joined the team as part of the 2024 recruiting class. Coming out of IMG Academy, he was listed as the 29th-ranked defensive lineman and is now named as the starting defensive tackle for Brent Venables' team.

Trending

Jackson will see his first action on the college field when Oklahoma takes on Temple in Week 1. According to Venables, Jackson's dedication and commitment to the game have earned him a starting spot on the team.

"He knows what he wants. He's willing to sacrifice things that don't help get him what he wants. He just lives a really disciplined lifestyle and that's a prerequisite in order to earn an opportunity to play at a consistent level. He's starting because he's worked hard for it," Venables said.

Jackson will be a part of Oklahoma's defensive foothold in its new journey in the SEC.

#2 Ellis Robinson IV

Another SEC freshman to watch out for is Georgia CB Ellis Robinson IV. The former five-star recruit out of IMG Academy is considered one of the top prospects of the 2024 recruiting class. Despite having offers from programs like Alabama, LSU and others, he decided to join the Bulldogs.

As Kirby Smart's team gears up for its Week 1 showdown against Clemson, Robinson is second on the depth chart in the CB room behind Julian Humphrey. With a team having depth concerns, the freshman will be expected to shoulder a lot of responsibility this upcoming season

#3 Nate Frazier

Another Georgia player to watch out for is RB freshman Nate Frazier. Coming out of Mater Dei High School, Frazier decided to join the SEC and committed to play for the Bulldogs.

He has already made an impression during fall camp practice. And given the fact that Kirby Smart faces depth issues on his team, Frazier could see significant time on the playing field, including a debut during the Week 1 game against Clemson.

#4 Ryan Williams

Former five-star recruit Ryan Williams reclassified from the 2025 to the 2024 recruiting class. The freshman WR then decided to commit to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Wiliams is regarded as one of the best all-rounded WRs in the country.

Thus, offensive mastermind and head coach Kalen DeBoer has the chance to create something magical together with QB Jalen Milroe and Williams. The 2023 Alabama Gatorade Football Player of the Year will be looking forward to helping the Crimson Tide be a contender for the natty this season.

#5 Colin Simmons

Another SEC freshman to look out for is Texas EDGE Colin Simmons. The former five-star recruit was one of the most demanded players of the 2024 recruiting class. Simmons was also a part of the two-time state championship team during his high school career and also participated in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl.

Simmons possesses great athleticism and strength. He will be expected to grow into his role as a key player in Texas' defense this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.