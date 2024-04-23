Top 5 SEC QBs to watch out for in 2024 NFL draft ft. Jayden Daniels

The 2024 NFL draft is not going to contain many SEC quarterbacks. The issue isn't talent; it's that several big names chose to return to school. Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe, Brady Cook and many others are on campus, not in the draft. But the league has produced a handful of elite draft prospects.

Here are the top five, although admittedly, it took an ex-Southeastern Conference QB to round out the list.

Top 5 SEC QBs to watch for in 2024 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tennessee QB Joe Milton III is an uncertain NFL draft prospect.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

#5, Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Milton may not be the best QB in this class, but he's probably the most patient. He was part of six college football seasons, with the first three at Michigan and the last three at Tennessee. Milton had 21 career starts, meaning it wasn't until 2023 that he finally played a full season of college football.

His size and throwing arm are impressive. At just over 6-foot-5 and just under 250 pounds, Milton has strength to spare. He threw for 5,353 yards, with 37 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Milton rushed for another 661 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

But Milton is something of an NFL longshot. He's about to turn 24 and yet is inexperienced. He has a big arm, but is an inconsistent passer and has struggled with decision-making. Some think he'd be better suited in the NFL at another position even. He's a late-round draft pick but could end up surprising many.

#4, Devin Leary, Kentucky

Leary started for three-and-a-half seasons at NC State but also missed 14 games due to season-ending injuries. He came to Kentucky for a season, and the results were fairly mixed. In his career, Leary threw for 9,553 yards and 87 touchdowns against 28 interceptions. Still, he seemed spooked at Kentucky, alternating brilliant and horrific passes with looking antsy in the pocket.

Leary is only 6-1 and had a fair number of passes tipped at Kentucky. He does have plenty of zip on his throws and can throw a nice intermediate or deep ball. He has to be more consistent at the next level. He also will help himself by working through whatever physical or mental issues remain with QB pressures.

As it stands, Leary is something of a late-round project. If he can get comfortable in the pocket again and deliver the ball consistently, he'll be a steal. That said, 2023 did not give much encouragement on that front.

#3, Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Few players divide opinions as radically as Rattler. He spent three years at Oklahoma, starting for a season-and-a-half before being overtaken by Caleb Williams. He then started two years at South Carolina, alternating up and down play. In his career, Rattler threw for 10,807 yards and 77 touchdowns against 32 interceptions. He rushed for 410 yards and another 16 scores.

Rattler is barely 6 feet tall, so pocket vision is a concern. He's not the fastest guy, barely breaking 5 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Rattler's confidence rubs some the wrong way, but in the NFL, that could hinder or help. He does have good arm strength and experience and seems to understand the game well.

Rattler is probably a third-round pick. He would do well to land with a team that will be patient with his development and give him a chance to adjust to the speed of the pro game.

#2, Bo Nix, Oregon (formerly Auburn)

Nix started for three seasons at Auburn and then two more at Oregon. His college stats are astonishing. He passed for 15,352 yards and 113 touchdowns against 26 interceptions. Nix also rushed for another 1,613 yards and 38 scores on the ground. Yet 74 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns came at Oregon rather than Auburn.

Nix was always a shaky player at Auburn. Despite playing in a system tailored to his dual-threat skills, he always looked uncomfortable. Everything improved for the better at Oregon. He does look smoother in a quick-developing system that doesn't force him to hold the football too long. Nix's scouting report would have resembled Leary or Milton's after his Auburn days, but now, it's different.

Nix is probably a second- or third-round pick. In the right system, he could be an NFL star. His floor has risen drastically since his Auburn days, and his ceiling remains fairly substantial. Nix could even surprise and sneak higher in the draft for the right team.

#1, Jayden Daniels, LSU

The slam dunk of this class. Daniels started three seasons at Arizona State and then two at LSU. He passed for 12,749 yards and 89 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. Daniels rushed for another 3,307 yards and 34 scores on the ground. His touchdown to interceptions went from 32 to 13 at ASU to 57 to 7 at LSU.

Daniels has great pocket presence, throws intermediate to long passes well and his SEC production projects him as an immediate NFL starter. The only real question mark in his game is his durability: He's rail thin and runs the ball a ton. His passing motion is a bit unorthodox, but that's a picky detail.

Daniels will go in the top 10 picks of the draft, probably within the top five. He's as good a QB prospect as most drafts contain. Pencil him in for immediate next-level impact.

Which SEC QB would you take for an NFL team? Let us hear your thoughts in our comments section below!