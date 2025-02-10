Top 5 SEC starting QBs heading into 2025 college football season ft. Garrett Nussmeier

With the final wraps on the 2024 season, the battles of 2025 are looming ahead in the SEC. In college football's most powerful conference, an impressive group of talented prospects and veteran signal callers command the league's QB spots. Given that the top SEC teams are almost guaranteed CFP spots and the top passers on those teams are Heisman candidates, these players are special.

Here's a rundown of the top five projected starting QBs of the SEC for 2025.

Top 5 SEC QBs of 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A returning star off a 4,000 yard passing season in 2024, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is the best and most experienced passer returning in the SEC this season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. DJ Lagway, Florida

Trending

In an impressive 2024 freshman season, Lagway may have saved coach Billy Napier's job at Florida and simulataneosly estalished himself as a player to watch out for. Taking over after injury to Graham Mertz, Lagway passed for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lagway had a pair of 300 yard games and produced big passing lines in victories over Kentucky and LSU. He'll be even better in 2025.

4. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

A redshirt freshman in 2024, Iamaleava led Tennessee to a spot in the CFP in his first extended playing time. Iamaleava passed for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He ran for an additional 358 yards and three scores on the ground. Iamaleava gained valuable experience and played well in some big moments, like the upset win over Alabama. He's a potential star in 2025.

3. Arch Manning, Texas

Manning could end up as the best QB on this list or undeserving of inclusion altogether. He's seen the least collegiate action of anyone on this list. Starting two games behind Quinn Ewers in 2024, Manning finished the season with 939 yards passing, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's been incredibly impressive, but is still a bit untested. Manning should shine in 2025.

2. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Sellers was increasingly impressive as Carolina's season rolled on. He finished with 2,534 passing yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Sellers rushed for an additional 674 yards and seven scores on the ground. Sellers either passed for 300 yards or rushed for 100 yards in four of USC's five November wins. He could shine even brighter in 2025.

1.Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

The only player on this list who isn't a sophomore, Nussmeier had played well in intermittent action in three seasons but took over at LSU in 2024. He passed for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. Nussmeier had eight 300+ yard performances in 2024 and generally staked his claim as one of the nation's premeir downfield passing threats. Given the talent LSU added in the portal, he may improve in '25.

What do you think of the SEC's top passers for the 2025 season? Drop your thoughts (or your list) below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.