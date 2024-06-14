Top 5 SEC teams that could make College football playoff in 2024-25 season

The College Football Playoff becomes the proving ground for the SEC's assertion that sports mean more within the league. The SEC has dominated college football in the College Football Playoff era. With the CFP expanding to 12 teams, it'll be interesting to see if the SEC's dominance continues. In the meantime, here are five teams that could make the College Football Playoff.

Top 5 SEC teams that could make College football playoff in 2024-25

Kirby Smart and Georgia are a likely College Football Playoff team this coming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5. LSU

Trending

The argument against LSU is pretty simple. They lost a ton of talent, starting with Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels and their top two receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. But Brian Kelly and company have added in a bunch of top recruits and transfer portal additions.

If the 12-team portal had existed last season, LSU would certainly have been in. They'll have plenty of competition this season, but even if the Tigers can't perfectly replace their stars, they can improve on defense and get to 80-90% of the production of last year's offense and still probably reach the CFP.

4. Ole Miss

The Rebels are another team that will likely benefit from a 12-team playoff. They've been close in recent years. Sure, the Rebels did lose Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State. But they added transfers like Juice Wells at receiver and Walter Nolen and Prince Umanmielen on the defensive line.

Ole Miss's biggest advantage is the return of Jaxson Dart. While two teams on this list are either breaking in new starters or dealing with a returning starter in a new style of play, Dart should be ready from the first snap. That might help the Rebels get over the hump and reach the expanded CFP.

3. Alabama

Kalen DeBoer will have his hands full. Replacing Nick Saban will be impossible, but if DeBoer can simply run his offensive scheme and let Alabama's defensive talent make plays, he'll be nearly as good as Saban.

The Tide will have an offensive shift. The offensive line struggled in pass blocking in 2023 and getting the ball out of Jalen Milroe's hands quicker could be a good thing. Bama was active in the portal and several of DeBoer's former Washington players will step right in and roll with the Tide. Alabama should be stout again.

2. Texas

If Texas returns to the College Football Playoff in its first year in the SEC, it would be a monumental achievement. Quinn Ewers is back and he has a deep receiver corps, even if the Horns did lose their top two pass catchers from last year.

The question for Texas will be defense. The Longhorn offense is legitimate, but Texas has never had to face such a diverse range of offenses as they will in the SEC. If Texas can improve on a pretty poor pass-defensive track record a season ago, they'll be a serious CFP contender.

1. Georgia

Surprise, surprise. The Bulldogs would easily have made another CFP in the 12-team format but found themselves just outside the field with a badly timed loss a year ago. No worries, though, because Kirby Smart will have his team primed and ready.

The return of Carson Beck at quarterback will give enough offensive support to a defense that is always fierce and physical. Yes, Georgia will play even more tough teams in the league. But the Bulldogs figure to be ready.

Which SEC teams do you think could make the College Football Playoff next season? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section!