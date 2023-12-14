Top 5 SEC teams with the most players in transfer portal ft. Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and more

Since the start of the month, the college football transfer portal has been in full swing, with thousands of players moving back and forth between schools. However, some teams have been more active than others losing multiple players to the portal.

As fifth-ranked Alabama prepares for the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff, let's take a look at the top five Southeastern Conference teams that have lost the most players to the transfer portal.

Top 5 SEC teams with the most players in the transfer portal

#1, Vanderbilt

Kentucky versus Vanderbilt

A 2-10 finish in 2023, and a 9-27 record in the last three years, certainly didn't help the Commodores, as the team has already lost 17 players to the transfer portal, so far. While coach Clark Lea hasn't faced any flak for his coaching gig, he will have multiple positions to fill before the start of next season.

Among the top players leaving Vanderbilt is quarterback Ken Seals, who threw for 4,292 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions across 27 games. Another player leaving is wide receiver Will Sheppard. Sheppard, a 2020 recruit, put up 2,067 yards, and 24 touchdowns with the program before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

Other players leaving Vanderbilt include AJ Swann, Walter Taylor, Patrick Smith, London Humphreys, Jayden McGowan, Gamarion Carter, Daveon Walker, Logan Kyle and Kevo Wesley.

#2, South Carolina

Florida versus South Carolina

Another team that is coming off a disappointing season, the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-7) failed to register a winning season finishing. Shane Beamer, who holds a 17-17 record in his 34 games at South Carolina, will have tough decisions to make when planning the team for next season.

Among the Gamecocks to enter the transfer portal is quarterback Tanner Bailey, who decided to transfer after not getting any playing time this season. WR Juice Wells, who did not get much playing time this season because of injuries, defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod, WR O'mega Blake and more have also left.

#3, Florida

Florida versus LSU

While Florida State has found itself in the middle of a controversy over the College Football Playoff, Florida has been on the other side of the spectrum, The Gators finished the season with five straight losses and are now in the middle of a mass exodus.

With 16 players out the door so far, the top names include running Trevor Etienne, a four-star recruit from the 2022 class who put up 1,472 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons. His departure goes along with four more four-star recruits in defensive lineman Will Norman, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, safety Kamari Wilson and DL Chris McClellan.

Other Gators to enter the portal include QB Max Brown, WR Caleb Douglas, tight end Andrew Savviinaea and TE Jonathan Odom.

#4, Arkansas

BYU versus Arkansas

The team with the worst record in the SEC West, the Arkansas Razorbacks only managed to win a single game in conference play this season. With multiple players expected to enter the transfer portal after another disappointing season, the team will be missing multiple high-profile starters.

One position the Razorbacks will have a tough time strengthening is the running back room. Raheem Sanders and AJ Green have both entered the transfer portal after being four-star recruits from the 2021 class. Sanders rushed for 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns in 37 games, while Green rushed for 953 yards and six TDs.

Other notable players moving on include WR Samuel Mbake, OT Devon Manuel, DL Taurean Carter, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and LB Jordan Crook.

#5, Texas A&M

UL Monroe versus Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies underwent major changes after the end of the regular season as Jimbo Fisher was let go. He's been replaced by former Aggies assistant coach and former Duke head coach Mike Elko.

With the coaching changes came a new wave of players from the transfer portal. At the same time, multiple players from the Fisher era also decided to leave the program, with five-star DL Walter Nolen, QB Max Johnson, WR Raymond Cottrell and TE Jake Johnson being some of the notable names.

Other leaving the Aggies include OT Chase Bisontis, DL LT Overton, S Jardin Gilbert and EDGE Fadil Diggs.

