SEC football is a perfect spot for a talented tight end. The league combines elements of downfield passing attack with traditional power on the line of scrimmage. Both are the stock in trade of top tight ends, and the SEC has a bumper crop in 2025. Here's a rundown of the top five SEC tight ends for the 2025 season.

Top 5 SEC tight ends for 2025

Georgia's Oscar Delp finished 2024 in strong fashion and may continue that path in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Oscar Delp, Georgia

After a disappointing junior year, Delp opted to return to Georgia for one more season. In three years, he's caught 50 passes for 593 yards and eight touchdowns. Delp finished 2024 strong, including three straight games with touchdown catches including two against Tennessee. He could be all-SEC if he picks up 2025 at that pace.

4. Bauer Sharp, LSU

A former quarterback at Southeastern Louisiana, Sharp played well at Oklahoma in 2024. He caught 42 passes for 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He's shifted to LSU for 2025, where he'll fill Mason Taylor's shoes as one of the likely top pass catchers in the league. He's still learning the position, but Sharp's size and athleticism are an unusual mix.

3. Luke Hasz, Ole Miss

After two solid seasons at Arkansas, Hasz has opted to transfer to Ole Miss. While Ole Miss has other tight end talent, Lane Kiffin will figure out how to involve everyone.

A year ago at Arkansas, Hasz had 26 catches for 324 yards and four touchdowns. All seven of his career touchdowns have come against Power Four opponents, so Hasz will be ready for another year of SEC play.

2. Seydou Traore, Mississippi State

Traore started at Arkansas State, but after a 50-catch season in 2022, transferred to Mississippi State. Last year, he had 34 catches for 361 yards. As State will look to improve its production in 2025, Traore is a massive red-zone target who could be the beneficiary of that improvement. He could easily replicate his 50 catches from 2022 with the Bulldogs.

1. Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss

Wright began his college career at Virginia Tech, where he caught 47 passes in two seasons. He transferred to Ole Miss and started four games at tight end and two at receiver last year.

At 255 pounds, he's definitely more of a tight end, but again, Lane Kiffin is creative. Wright caught 27 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns. A two-TD game against Arkansas showed his potential.

What do you think of the top tight ends in the SEC for 2025? Share your take on the players and teams below in our comments section!

