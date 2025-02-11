Top 5 SEC wide receivers heading into 2025 college football season ft. Ryan Williams

The SEC promises to be full of top talent in 2025. While the league sent a ton of top pass catchers to the NFL (and a few more to the transfer portal), there are plenty of excellent SEC wide receivers to watch in 2025. In an increasingly pass-heavy league, the SEC figures to be a must-see collection of stand-out receiving stars in 2025.

Here's a rundown of the likely top five SEC wide receivers in the 2025 season.

Top 5 SEC wide receivers of 2025

LSU's pint-sized target Aaron Anderson is on pace for a big 2025 season after finishing 2024 strong. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Eric Singleton, Auburn

Auburn's offense has to awaken in 2025 or coach Hugh Freeze's job is in real jeopardy. He made life easier grabbing Singleton from Georgia Tech. In two years there, Singleton had 104 catches for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns.

Singleton caught 26 passes in his final five games at Georgia Tech and could be a 60+ catch guy for the Tigers this fall.

4. Kevin Concepcion, Texas A&M

A transfer impact player, Concepcion looked ready to star at NC State in 2023. But a disappointing sophomore campaign left him in the transfer portal. Still, he caught 124 passes for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns at State.

He'll be one of the SEC's top slot receivers with the Aggies in 2025, and will likely be in the NFL shortly.

3. Aaron Anderson, LSU

At just 5-foot-8, Anderson can sneak beneath the radar, but he certainly shouldn't. After barely seeing the field at Alabama in 2022, Anderson transferred to LSU and moved into a starring role in 2024. He caught 61 passes for 884 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson had two 100+ yard games in LSU's final six and could be a 1,000-yard target this year.

2. Cayden Lee, Ole Miss

Lee put up an impressive sophomore campaign in 2024. He moved into a starting role after playing just occasionally as a freshman. Lee finished the year with 57 catches for 874 yards.

He caught 39 passes in the Rebels' last seven games, leading to a likely 1,000-yard season in 2025 as a slot receiving star. Ole Miss should be electric and Lee figures on a big role.

1. Ryan Williams, Alabama

Alabama's true freshman star wasn't a finished product in 2024, but he still put up a memorable season, particularly for a 17-year-old. Williams ended up with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He added two more rushing scores.

Players with touchdowns in each of their first five college games are unique, but that's Williams, who should shine in 2025.

What do you think of our projected top SEC WRs for 2025? Share your take on those receivers or their teams below in our comments section.

