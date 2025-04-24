Top 5 SEC wide receivers to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft ft. Matthew Golden

The 2025 NFL draft is just hours away before it gets going at Wisconsin, Green Bay. As always, there will be interested eyes for wide receivers, a game-changing position in football. Among all the college football conferences, the Southeastern Conference has the deepest arsenal in that position.
So, let's get down to picking the top five receivers from the conference who will soon get their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
5 best WRs to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft
1) Matthew Golden, Texas
Matthew Golden is one of the wide receivers likely to get picked in the first round. The Dallas Cowboys are in search of adding an elite wide receiver and the former Second-team All-Big 12 fits right in their plan.
Golden played last season with the Texas Longhorns and led the the team with 49 receptions for 787 yards and eight touchdowns.
2) Luther Burden III, Missouri
Luther Burden III played all three seasons of college football for the SEC's Missouri. He is a two-time first-team All-SEC and should be a sought-after commodity in the late first or early second round of the NFL draft. According to CBS Sports, he is the No. 4 wide receiver in this draft class.
In 2024, he caught 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 115 rushing yards on nine carries, resulting in two touchdowns.
3) Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Tre Harris was one of the best wide receivers in the SEC, earning First-team All-SEC nod. He broke the 1,000 receiving yards barrier, amassing 1,030 receiving yards on 60 receptions and scored seven touchdowns.
He is a hot commodity in the 2025 NFL draft and he is the No. 7 wide receiver in this draft class, per NFL Draft Buzz.
4) Isaiah Bond, Texas
Another quarterback from Texas who is likely to get drafted in the initial rounds is Isaiah Bond. If not for the sexual assault allegations, he could find himself up on this list. Nonetheless, his 540 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2024 should entice NFL teams to take a bet on him.
The 5-foot-11, 180 lbs wideout is reportedly the No. 12 wide receiver of this draft class.
5) Arian Smith, Georgia
Talk about someone with championship experience in college football. Smith was part of Kirby Smart's back-to-back national championships and he has played his entire college football career in Georgia.
He is expected to be a Day 3 pick on most mock drafts after coming off a season where he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards (817) but also had the most drops (10) in the Power Four conferences.
