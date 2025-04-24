Top 5 SEC wide receivers to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft ft. Matthew Golden

The 2025 NFL draft is just hours away before it gets going at Wisconsin, Green Bay. As always, there will be interested eyes for wide receivers, a game-changing position in football. Among all the college football conferences, the Southeastern Conference has the deepest arsenal in that position.

Ad

So, let's get down to picking the top five receivers from the conference who will soon get their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

5 best WRs to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Matthew Golden, Texas

Matthew Golden is one of the wide receivers likely to get picked in the first round. The Dallas Cowboys are in search of adding an elite wide receiver and the former Second-team All-Big 12 fits right in their plan.

Ad

Trending

Golden played last season with the Texas Longhorns and led the the team with 49 receptions for 787 yards and eight touchdowns.

2) Luther Burden III, Missouri

Luther Burden III played all three seasons of college football for the SEC's Missouri. He is a two-time first-team All-SEC and should be a sought-after commodity in the late first or early second round of the NFL draft. According to CBS Sports, he is the No. 4 wide receiver in this draft class.

Ad

In 2024, he caught 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 115 rushing yards on nine carries, resulting in two touchdowns.

3) Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Tre Harris was one of the best wide receivers in the SEC, earning First-team All-SEC nod. He broke the 1,000 receiving yards barrier, amassing 1,030 receiving yards on 60 receptions and scored seven touchdowns.

He is a hot commodity in the 2025 NFL draft and he is the No. 7 wide receiver in this draft class, per NFL Draft Buzz.

Ad

4) Isaiah Bond, Texas

Another quarterback from Texas who is likely to get drafted in the initial rounds is Isaiah Bond. If not for the sexual assault allegations, he could find himself up on this list. Nonetheless, his 540 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2024 should entice NFL teams to take a bet on him.

The 5-foot-11, 180 lbs wideout is reportedly the No. 12 wide receiver of this draft class.

5) Arian Smith, Georgia

Talk about someone with championship experience in college football. Smith was part of Kirby Smart's back-to-back national championships and he has played his entire college football career in Georgia.

He is expected to be a Day 3 pick on most mock drafts after coming off a season where he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards (817) but also had the most drops (10) in the Power Four conferences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.