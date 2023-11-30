Top 5 Shane Beamer replacements if South Carolina head coach leaves the Gamecocks

Shane Beamer was made the head coach of South Carolina in 2021 with the responsibility of revitalizing the program following two consecutive losing seasons in 2019 and 2020. He lived up to the expectations by instantly transforming the Gamecocks into a force once again.

Beamer led South Carolina to a winning season in 2021 with a 7-6 record and a victory in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The performance improved in 2022 as the Gamecocks went 8-5 and made an appearance in the Gator Bowl. However, he recorded his first losing season in 2023 with a 5-7 record.

With some rumors of Shane Beamer getting fired coming out, let's examine five potential replacements for him at the Gamecocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 candidates to replace Shane Beamer at South Carolina

#1, Jake Dickert, Head Coach, Washington State

With the uncertainty surrounding the future of Washington State in college football, luring Jake Dickert out of the Cougars might come a little bit easy at this time.

Despite the challenging situation, Dickert has effectively guided the Cougars to bowl berths in his two seasons in charge of the team. He is an excellent option for South Carolina to consider if Shane Beamer is to be replaced.

#2, Jeff Traylor, Head Coach, UTSA

Jeff Traylor has established himself as one of the best coaches in the Group of Five over the last four years, which has made him a highly sought-after coach.

Traylor boasts an impressive 38-14 record at UTSA, marking his success with two Conference USA titles in 2021 and 2022. He interviewed for the Texas A&M job, which eventually went to Mike Elko, but remains a good option for South Carolina if Shane Beamer is fired.

#3, Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator, Washington

Washington's offense has displayed a high level of brilliance under the leadership of coach Kalen DeBoer, with much credit given to the contributions of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

His effort on the Huskies' offense has presented Grubb as a top option in many coaching searches nationwide. Should South Carolina show Shane Beamer the exit door, Ryan Grubb is a good option to improve the Gamecocks offensively.

#4, Blake Anderson, Head Coach, Utah State

Blake Anderson has a wealth of college football experience with his tenures at Arkansas State and Utah State and will be ready to transition into the Power Five.

Anderson boasts a 23-16 record with Utah State in the last three seasons, leading the Aggies to a bowl game in all of them. His exploits in the landscape present him a good option for the Gamecocks if the program considers replacing Shane Beamer.

#5, Will Stein, Offensive Coordinator, Oregon

Led by quarterback Bo Nix, Oregon's offense has been exceptional this season, and much credit is due to Will Stein for establishing the Ducks' offensive unit as one of the best in the nation.

Stein's good work as an offensive coordinator started from his days at UTSA, and he has done brilliantly well with the Ducks this season after assuming the play-calling role. He will be ready to take the next step as a head coach and will be a good option for South Carolina.