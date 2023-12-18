Top 5 Sugar Bowl games of all time: Best moments, history and results

The Sugar Bowl is one of the most prestigious postseason bowl games in college football. It shares the distinction of being the second-oldest bowl game in the country alongside the Orange Bowl and Sun Bowl, with only the Rose Bowl Game surpassing them in age.

The Sugar Bowl has been played annually since 1935, originally at the Tulane Stadium. However, it moved to the Superdome in 1975. With a lot of history over several decades, the Sugar Bowl has witnessed a good number of thrilling encounters that are unforgettable.

Here's a look at the five best Sugar Bowl games ever.

5 Best Sugar Bowl games of all time

Sugar Bowl has presented college football fans with a lot of exciting matchups over the years, which makes it one of the most highly regarded postseason bowl games.

#5, 1991 Sugar Bowl

In a game that featured Tennessee and Virginia, the 1991 Sugar Bowl presented one of the most exhilarating comebacks in the history of the bowl game.

The Cavaliers had a 16-0 lead at halftime, with the Volunteers having an awful day. The third quarter also didn't go well for Tennessee as it managed to secure only a field goal. However, the Volunteers scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal a 23-22 win.

#4, 1982 Sugar Bowl

The 1982 Sugar Bowl had a national title implication for Georgia. The Bulldogs needed a win against Pittsburgh and hoped Nebraska would defeat Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs had a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. With a couple of minutes to go, Pitts had a play on the 33-yard line. While coach Jack Sherrill wanted a field goal attempt, Dan Marino convinced him otherwise and found John Brown with a touchdown pass to win the game 23-20.

#3, 1979 Sugar Bowl

Featuring No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Alabama, the 1979 Sugar Bowl was widely anticipated to be a close and keenly contested one, and it lived up to the expectations.

With both defenses having a good day, it was a low-scoring game. The Crimson Tide led the game 14-7 in the fourth quarter and held on to a win. However, one of the biggest highlights was a late play on the one-yard line by the Nittany Lions, which was repelled by Alabama.

#2, 1973 Sugar Bowl

This is undoubtedly one of the most exciting Sugar Bowl games ever, featuring Notre Dame against Alabama. It's a game that still lives in the memory of long-term fans of both programs.

The game was an electrifying one with both teams taking the lead at different intervals. However, the Fighting Irish entered the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead. Without a doubt, it's one of the most hotly contested fourth quarters in history as Notre Dame secured a 24-23 victory.

#1, 2006 Sugar Bowl

The 2006 Sugar Bowl qualifies as one of the most exhilarating matchups in the history of college football. It featured SEC champion Georgia against Big East counterpart West Virginia.

The Mountaineers had a 21-0 lead in the first quarter before the Bulldogs fought to close the gap to 31-21 at halftime. Georgia came closer in the third quarter with the scoreboard reading 31-28. A keenly contested fourth saw the Mountaineers secure a 38-35 win.

