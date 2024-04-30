Top 5 most suitable cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Shedeur Sanders

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release this summer. The highly anticipated game will mark the 21st game in the EA Sports College Football video game series, but it will be the first college football game since NCAA Football 14, which debuted in July 2013.

Matt Brown of Extra Points recently revealed notes regarding the cover athlete for the upcoming game:

"There are multiple cover athletes, since EA is releasing multiple versions of the video game. Each cover athlete is a current college football player who plays in a different power conference. The athletes all play different positions." [h/t Extra Points]

Take a look at five players who could be in contention to land on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 below.

Top five most suitable cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 25

#1 Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is, arguably, the biggest star in all of college football. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has already expressed an interest in being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25.

He threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions last season, completing 69.3% of his passes and adding four rushing touchdowns.

#2 Travis Hunter

According to Matt Brown's criteria, only one of the Colorado Buffaloes' two stars will be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25.

If Shedeur Sanders isn't the biggest star in college football, it's likely Travis Hunter. The two-way star caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns. He also recorded 30 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and five passes defended.

#3 Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers may not even be the biggest star on his own team, but Arch Manning has already opted out of EA Sports College Football 25.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He completed 69.0% of his passes and added five rushing touchdowns.

#4 Carson Beck

Carson Beck responded well to his first taste of starting at the collegiate level. The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 72.4% of his passes, adding four rushing touchdowns.

#5 Ollie Gordon II

Ollie Gordon II finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting after leading the FBS in rushing yards. The Oklahoma State Cowboys running back finished the year with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on 285 carries. He added 330 receiving yards and one touchdown on 39 receptions.