Top 5 takeaways from Alabama's pro day ft. Kool-Aid McKinstry's blazing speed

Alabama's annual pro day had a new coach in charge, but it was the same impressive showcase. Kalen DeBoer presided over a dozen Tide hopefuls showing their stuff for various NFL coaches and scouts and a television audience. As for the result of pro day, Alabama is still Alabama. While that's probably the day's main takeaway, here are five more things to know from the showcase.

Alabama's Will Reichard was impressive in a pro day kicking demonstration.

#1, Even injured, Kool-Aid McKinstry is devastatingly fast

Yes, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is speedy. McKinstry was widely perceived as a likely first-round NFL draft pick. He certainly didn't do anything at pro day to change that perception.

McKinstry couldn't work out at the combine in Indianapolis, due to a Jones fracture in his foot which doctors spotted. But he did work out at pro day and ran a blazing 40-yard dash which was timed in the mid-4.4-second range. McKinstry has NFL speed despite running on a broken foot. If anything, McKinstry has to get even more credit from the NFL for his toughness and skill.

#2, Will Reichard was money

Alabama's outstanding kicker could have been the odd man out at pro day. After all, kickers don't impress in the 40-yard dash or the broad jump or the bench press. But Reichard still found a way to make a statement.

Reichard worked out by kicking field goals between 40 and 60 yards out. First, he generally nailed his kicks, including a gorgeous 57-yarder. Second, when he missed, it was because his kicks went so high that they scraped the roof of the indoor practice facility. Reichard may or may not get drafted – not many kickers do. But his potential for an NFL future was helped at Alabama's pro day.

#3, The reactions to the Kadyn Proctor situation were interesting

Much of the talk at Alabama's pro day – and let's face it, there's plenty of talk there – centered around Kadyn Proctor. The massive freshman lineman transferred from Alabama to Iowa ... and is all but certain to return to Alabama when the transfer portal opens again next month.

"The grass isn't always greener in other places," Alabama lineman JC Latham told the media during the event. Given the change to DeBoer and a West Coast offense, Proctor will enjoy a fresh start in Tuscaloosa ... once he gets back.

#4, Terrion Arnold was also impressive

McKinstry wasn't the only Bama DB who had a big day at Alabama's pro day. CB Terrion Arnold was nearly as fast as McKinstry, clocking a 4.50 40-yard dash. He was impressive in the cone drill and also measured at 35.5 inches in the vertical jump. Arnold might well be a second Tide DB to go in the first round of the NFL draft.

#5, Jermaine Burton didn't hurt his stock

Bama wide receiver Jermaine Burton already had a 4.45-second time in the 40-yard dash from the combine. But Burton's 10-foot-4 broad jump impressed the NFL teams present. The Green Bay Packers met with Burton. Considering his NFL-ready game and impressive work, many more teams will consider Burton.

