Top 5 takeaways from Week 11 AP poll rankings

The Week 11 AP poll has been released, and there are some exciting conversations that the rankings showcase. With the second installment of the 2023 College Football Playoff rankings coming out on Tuesday, this gives people the ability to react to how things will likely look.

Let's discuss five conversations and takeaways from this week's poll rankings.

Takeaway #1: Notre Dame isn't a serious threat

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped 10 spots after Week 10 as they are 22nd in the AP poll. After their third loss of the season and being upset by a .500 Clemson Tigers team, the Fighting Irish are proving themselves to be pretenders instead of contenders.

Takeaway #2: Lincoln Riley needs a defense

For the first time since Lincoln Riley took over the USC Trojans before last season, the program has been ranked every week. However, after their 52-42 loss against the Washington Huskies, the Trojans are outside the AP poll. The program fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday and needs to figure out how to get going.

With Caleb Williams only a few games away from leaving the program and a terrible defense, things will be challenging for the Trojans as they head to the Big Ten next year.

Takeaway #3: Washington should make the CFP

The Washington Huskies picked up a 52-42 road win over the USC Trojans and have proven to be a College Football Playoff team. The Huskies have the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and remain undefeated.

Washington is 78 points behind Florida State in the AP poll to be in the College Football Playoff, and it will be interesting to see if the Huskies can get into the top four teams.

Takeaway #4: Alabama getting no love

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been ranked eighth in the AP poll as they remained there after Week 10. The program was able to improve to 8-1 (6-0 in SEC) and hold the top spot in the West Division. The Crimson Tide won Saturday against the LSU Tigers 42-28, and now being 3-1 against ranked programs, they could not move in the Week 11 AP poll.

With their schedule having Kentucky, Chatanooga and Auburn remaining before the SEC championship, Alabama must stay undefeated in the conference. Alabama has not been in the College Football Playoff race since its seven-game winning streak.

Takeaway #5: James Madison is a serious threat in future AP polls

This has no impression on the College Football Playoff for this season, but the James Madison Dukes are undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference and are climbing the rankings. They were able to jump two spots this week to land at 21st in the country.

The program is 28th in scoring (33.2 points per game) and 27th in scoring defense (19.6) and is finally getting some love. With a soft spot next week against UConn, the Dukes can continue climbing.