Top 5 teams that could challenge Ryan Day's natty aspirations in 2024 season ft. Georgia

For Ryan Day and Ohio State, the time is probably now. The Buckeyes have rolled up a 56-8 record with Day as coach. But Ohio State has never get over the national title hump with Day. Despite routinely excellent teams, the Buckeyes are titleless, and Ohio State's fans are getting a bit rowdy.

With arguably his best team, the 2024 season may be Day's time. But here are five teams that could thwart Day and the Buckeyes.

Top five teams that could challenge Ryan Day's natty aspirations in 2024

Penn State and James Franklin could hamper Ryan Day and Ohio State's national title goals next season.

#5 Penn State

The 10-3 Nittany Lions of Penn State aren't very different from Ohio State. James Franklin's squad is in need of proving themselves capable of something a little more audacious than a 10-3 season. Penn State has enough talent to challenge Ohio State, assuming that QB Drew Allar is up for the challenge.

The 2024 game is at Penn State. A season ago, the Nittany Lions held opponents to 2.3 yards per carry. While Ohio State is likely to have a powerful ground game, Will Howard and the passing attack are a bit less certain.

If Penn State's defense can get them off to a good start, PSU could put a hurt on Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

#4 Oregon

This feels weird, but yes, Oregon is a conference game next year. Over recent seasons, it's the defense that can get Ohio State into trouble.

Oregon has the sort of high octane offense than can spell trouble. Even with Bo Nix gone to the NFL, transfer Dillon Gabriel should be entirely competent to run the Duck attack. Oregon's 44.2 ppg speaks for itself and it says plenty.

Once again, this is a game on the road. A powerful opponent, a game on the road, and this is a matchup that could substantially handicap Day and Ohio State's quest for a national title.

The good news for Ohio State is that in a 12-team CFP, they can probably survive not only one loss, but maybe even two. Still, starting things moving the wrong direction could be a dangerous precedent.

#3 Michigan

Seem familiar? Yes, Michigan has had OSU's number the last three seasons running.

Sure, Jim Harbaugh and a brilliant group of Wolverines are gone to the NFL. Sure, assistant Sherrone Moore lacks experience. But by this point, Michigan's recent dominance over Ohio State ceases to be purely mechanical and becomes mental.

The Wolverines will ride Donovan Edwards and a grinding ground attack. It should be a familiar sight after the last few years of UM ground dominance. While Ohio State likely will have a talent edge (and the game is played at OSU), there's something big to prove against the Wolverines. Unitl then, it's difficult to accept Ryan Day or the Buckeyes as serious title contenders.

#2 Alabama

The wild card of the upcoming season is Alabama. The Tide were talented enough to reach the College Football Playoff.

Nick Saban retired, and Alabama made the audacious choice of Kalen DeBoer, who ran one of the top high-powered offenses at Washington, taking the Hukeis to the CFP. The Tide have revamped their offense and could either take a step back or become absolutely untouchable.

The combination of Alabama's physicality and an up-tempo offense looks imposing. They're the biggest question mark on this list, but it's worth wondering whether Ohio State could handle the Tide. If not, that could be the death knell for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes' hopes for a national title.

#1 Georgia

The Bulldogs, a year removed from back-to-back national titles, remain the most serious foe for Ohio State.

Even if Ohio State can survive a brutal Big Ten schedule, Georgia is imposing. UGA has lost just two games in the last three seasons combined. Georgia's physicality, defense and big-play offensive abilities are almost invincible. They scored 40.1 ppg last year and gave up just 15.6.

The only team to beat Georgia in the last two years was Alabama. Even then, Nick Saban is gone and with him went the only coach with any real success against the Bulldogs.

UGA boasts the top roster in college football and an experienced coaching staff. Carson Beck and Georgia lurk like a final boss. Ohio State has to figure out Georgia for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to win the title.

Which team should Ryan Day and the Buckeyes fear in the next season? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section:

