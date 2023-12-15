Top 5 Texas Longhorns matchups for the team's first year in SEC ft. Georgia, Florida, and more

Texas is set to begin its journey in the Southeastern Conference in 2024 after claiming its final Big 12 championship this season. The resurgent Longhorns are moving to the highly competitive conference next season alongside longtime rival Oklahoma.

The SEC unveiled the full 2024 schedule on Wednesday evening, announcing kickoff dates for each team. Texas and Oklahoma’s arrival has added an element of excitement to the league, resulting in a series of intriguing matchups that fans can’t wait to witness.

Look at the schedule of the Longhorns; it promises to be a great first season for the program in the SEC. Here's a look at the top five matchups for the team in the 2024 season.

Top Five Texas matchups in 2024

#1, Georgia

Georgia ended the 2023 season on a disappointing note following the loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game, which made it miss the chance to retain the national title.

The Texas Longhorns could be facing the Bulldogs next season as a national champion themselves if they triumph in the College Football Playoff. This promises to be one of the most exciting matchups in the 2024 season.

#2, Michigan

Michigan has been unbeaten in the last two regular seasons, and Texas faces a difficult test of defeating the fantastic Wolverines in a nonconference matchup early next season.

There's a chance this game will be a rematch of the national championship game as both the Longhorns and the Wolverines are looking to claim the national title in the CFP. It will no doubt be a highly anticipated matchup.

#3, Oklahoma

Although Texas and Oklahoma are switching conferences, the two powerhouses' rivalry will continue in the SEC.

The matchup produced one of the best games this season as it was electrifying from start to finish. It's a good thing we'll get to see more of that in the SEC, boasting more exposure and media coverage this time.

#4, Florida

Florida continues its journey toward a resurgence in college football in 2024 after another disappointing season. The Gators ended 2023 with a 5-7 record.

Nonetheless, they are going to be one of the toughest matchups for Texas next season. The Gators are expected to be much better and will give the Longhorns a good taste of the SEC. Another game many already have their eyes on.

#5, Texas A&M

Texas and Texas A&M had a long in-state rivalry before the Aggies' exit from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2012. The rivalry was played every year from 1915 to 2011.

With the two finding themselves in the same conference once again, the rivalry is set to resume. There've been a total of 118 meetings between the two since the first meeting in 1894. Texas leads the series with a 76-37-5 record.

