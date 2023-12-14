Top 5 Texas players not playing in the Sugar Bowl against Washington ft. Isaiah Neyor, Larry Turner-Gooden and more

It’s been a wonderful season for third-ranked Texas in college football in 2023. The season completed the return of the Longhorns into being a powerhouse in the landscape as they won the Big 12 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Texas (12-1) is set to face Pac-12 champion Washington (13-0), ranked second, in the Sugar Bowl, which is serving as one of the playoff semifinals this season. The Huskies boast one of the nation's top offenses led by Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr.

In such a crucial game, there are a host of Texas players who won't be available for selection based on personal decisions. Here's a look at the Longhorns players who have opted out of the Sugar Bowl against Washington.

Five Texas players not playing in the Sugar Bowl

#1, Isaiah Neyor, wide receiver

Isaiah Neyor arrived at Texas ahead of the 2022 season from Wyoming with high expectations. This follows a brilliant season with the Cowboys in 2021 that caught a lot of attention.

However, things didn't go the wide receiver's way after arriving in Austin. Injuries have hampered his career with the Longhorns, and he's only made one appearance in two seasons. Neyor has entered the transfer portal and won't be available for the Sugar Bowl.

#2, Larry Turner-Gooden, defensive back

Larry Turner-Gooden arrived at Texas as a four-star prospect in the class of 2022. He was a true freshman in 2022, and fans had loads of expectations for him.

Turner-Gooden participated in four games in his freshman season. However, he couldn't secure a spot on the safety depth chart in 2023, seeing action in just one game. The defensive back has entered the transfer portal and won't play in the Sugar Bowl.

#3, Casey Cain, WR

Casey Cain arrived at Texas in 2021 and was viewed as a top wide receiver prospect for the Longhorns. The Louisiana native opted for a redshirt during his first season in Austin.

He then became a part of the Longhorns’ receiver rotation in the 2022 season, making appearances in 13 games. After getting limited minutes in seven games this season, he has entered the transfer portal, which rules him out of the Sugar Bowl against Washington.

#4, B.J. Allen Jr., DB

B.J. Allen enrolled at Texas as a highly rated four-star prospect in the class of 2022. He was ranked No. 4 among safeties and No. 70 overall by ESPN in his class.

Allen's career with the Longhorns didn't go as anticipated. He made no appearance in his first year and appeared in two games this season. He has entered the transfer portal, making him unavailable for the Sugar Bowl.

#5, Jalen Catalon, DB

Jalen Catalon transferred to Texas ahead of the 2023 season after four seasons at Arkansas. He immediately added experience to the team’s safety depth chart.

Catalon played eight games this season, recording 15 tackles and one tackle for loss. However, the defensive back wants to be more involved in his few years of eligibility left. He has entered the transfer portal and won't make an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

