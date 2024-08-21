Texas is a strong college football program, and its offensive playbook reflects that in CFB 25. Although there are dozens of plays available to players, Texas is a heavy run-pass option (RPO) team, so new players will likely use many of those plays before branching out to more complex and niche plays. These are five plays all players can perform well with the Longhorns.

Looking at a new offensive playbook for the first time is overwhelming, even if you are using a strong team like Texas. So, it is best to stick to a handful of strong plays before exploring some of the more niche options in the playbook. Here, you will find five plays that you can use and have great success.

#1 Split Z Plus — MTN Alert Swing Buck

This formation is only found in the Texas playbook and uses two running backs and a receiver in the backfield. In this play, you assign an auto motion to one of the running backs to have them operate as a lead blocker. This allows the players to throw a swing pass to the receiver.

#2 Double Offset Wk — RPO Alert Bubble

This RPO play is versatile and can be used on any section of the field, although it's best in the center of the field. It uses the left receiver cutting to the left and the right receiver running downfield to split the defense. This allows the player to make passes anywhere, and it also opens up the middle of the field for running plays.

#3 Double Offset Wk — RPO Peek Buck Slant

This play uses two receivers on the left side running short routes. It is best to use this play when defenses are leaning toward the right side. The idea is to get the ball to your receiver quickly so that you can use juking in a one-on-one situation and potentially pick up a big gain.

#4 Wing X Off — RPO Read Jet Pop

This play calls a long motion on the receiver on the left side of the field. You then have the two right-side receivers run downfield, forcing the defense to drop back. You can then pass to the crossing receiver and give them plenty of space to run.

#5 Wing X Off — Jet Touch Pass

Although this is technically a pass play, it is extremely effective when you hand off to the running back in motion. They'll cut to the right side in motion before the play, and when you hand off to them, you should get blocking on the edge. This allows the running back to get space on the right side and pick up yardage.

