Top 5 tight end prospects for NFL draft 2024 feat. Brock Bowers 

The 2024 NFL draft has a lot of intriguing top tight end prospects and should help elevate any offense looking to add a big-time player.

With the NFL draft being discussed as we are around the halfway mark of the college football season. Let's take a closer look at the top five tight end prospects and what they have done this season.

Top tight end prospects

Here are the top five:

#5 Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Kansas State junior Ben Sinnott has been playing well for the program throughout the season. He has 26 receptions for 358 yards (13.8 yards per catch) with three receiving touchdowns.

At six-foot-four and 245 pounds, Sinnott has the ability to be a force on the NFL field. He has good athleticism and can be a strong blocker as well.

#4 Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Florida State junior Jaheim Bell has been doing well but does not have the numbers people want to see.

He missed a few weeks but has 14 catches for 238 yards (17.0 yards per reception) with two receiving touchdowns. Bell has the ability to get bull-rushed as a tight end but can be used as more of a receiver than a blocker. He's a good tight end but is unlikely to be making the podium.

#3 Cade Stover, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes Cade Stover has been a dominant player at the position. This season, he has 23 receptions for 359 yards (15.6 yards per catch) with three receiving touchdowns.

He has a huge catch radius with a big size but needs to be better off the line of scrimmage to keep climbing up the rankings.

#2 Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Sanders has played decently, as he has 14 catches for 291 yards (20.8 yards per reception) with a touchdown reception.

He's a great playmaker and should be able to play well with strong route-running as well as good hands. Sanders will not be able to take the top spot but is a great option as well.

#1 Brock Bowers, Georgia

Even with the potential season-ending injury, Brock Bowers is going to be the best prospect for the 2024 NFL draft.

He had a strong production throughout the year with 41 receptions for 567 yards (13.8 yards per catch) with four receiving touchdowns. He could be a Travis Kelce type of tight end and be a huge target in the draft and be taken within the top five picks.