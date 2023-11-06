Top 5 undefeated college football teams after Week 10: Georgia, Ohio State, Washington and more

With seven undefeated college football teams remaining after Week 10, there are some interesting ways to dissect them.

Ranking the top five teams without a blemish on their record is something that can give us an insight into where they rank. Let's take a deeper dive into the top five undefeated teams after Week 10.

#5 Liberty Flames

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Liberty vs Toledo

The Liberty Flames have been on fire this season, as they're one of the top undefeated college football teams. They have scored at least 30 points in their last four games and eight of their nine games this season.

The combination of quarterback Kaidon Salter and running back Quinton Cooley is one of the best quarterback-running back duos in the sport. Their defense is doing enough and should be able to stay undefeated.

#4 Michigan Wolverines

Purdue Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the best college football teams and have an incredible matchup next week against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

They have been the top defense, allowing 6.7 points per game this season. With a dominating offense and deliberating defense, they have shown the ability to dominate their opponents. They need some bigger wins as their resume has not been impressive, though.

#3 Washington Huskies

Washington USC Football

The Washington Huskies are one of the top umbeaten college football teams. They showcased their high-octane offense in their 52-42 road win against the USC Trojans on Saturday.

Their offense is fourth in college football with 41.7 points per game. Quarterback Michael Penx Jr has looked like the Heisman Trophy winner. With an incredible receiver in Rome and Odunze itching towards 1,000 receiving yards, things are looking bright in Washington.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Rutgers Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes won on Saturday against a Rutgers Scarlet Knights team that completely eliminated the passing game.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka combined for 54 receiving yards, but the Buckeyes still picked up 35 points. Their defense has been electric with 10.7 points per game given up and should continue to step up.

Best undefeated college football team: Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri Georgia Football

The Georgia Bulldogs are the best overall undefeated college football team right now. They have been beating top teams like Kentucky and Missouri, so they continue to defeat teams as high as possible.

With Georgia allowing 15.4 points and scoring 40.0 points per game this season, it's going to be difficult to hand them their first loss.