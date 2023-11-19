Top 5 undefeated college football teams after Week 12: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and more

Only a handful of undefeated college football teams remain after Week 12 of the 2023 season.

As we head into the final stretch of the regular season, some of these undefeated teams schools might falter. With the College Football Playoff rankings releasing in a few days, let's look at the top undefeated teams after Week 12.

Top 5 undefeated college football teams after Week 12

#1. Georgia Bulldogs

Carson Beck has kept the Georgia Bulldogs as one of the undefeated college football teams in 2023

The Bulldogs are the only undefeated college football team in the Southeastern Conference East. They are 11-0 overall and 8-0 in SEC play.

Georgia beat the Tennessee Volunteers 38-10 in Week 12 to extend its unbeaten streak. The Bulldogs hope to continue their stellar run against Georgia Tech in Week 13.

#2. Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines edged past the Maryland Terrapins 31-24 in Week 12. It was their second win without coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines as he continues to serve his Big Ten suspension.

Michigan will conclude its regular season in Week 13 by taking on rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

#3. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes crushed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 37-3 in Week 12 to extend their unbeaten record to 11-0. Ryan Day's team has looked efficient in both offense and defense this year.

However, Ohio State will face its toughest challenge of the season in Week 13 when the team travels to Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 25.

#4. Washington Huskies

The Huskies recorded a narrow 22-20 win over the Oregon State Beavers in Week 12. The win kept Washington at the summit of the Pac-12 standings.

The Huskies hope to continue their strong run when they take on the Washington State Cougars next weekend.

#5. Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles are the only undefeated college football team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They came back strong against the North Alabama Lions in Week 12 to win 58-13.

Florida State will take on the Florida Gators in its next game on Saturday, Nov. 25.