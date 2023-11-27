Top 5 undefeated college football teams after Week 13: Georgia, Michigan, Washington and more

With the regular season officially over, there are still a few undefeated college football teams. With the top four of the most recent AP Poll remaining with a zero in the loss column this season, it is only fair to pit them against one another.

Let's take a look at the top five undefeated college football teams and discuss what has made them so great.

Top 5 undefeated college football teams after Week 13

#1: Georgia Bulldogs

There is a reason the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to win their third consecutive national championship and have not lost in three seasons. They have been a dominant program in every facet and facing an SEC schedule makes it all the more impressive.

Even with injuries to tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, the team has not missed a step, so they deserve to be the top undefeated college football team.

#2: Michigan Wolverines

After defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in "The Game", the Wolverines have proven to be worthy of this spot. With wins over Penn State and now Ohio State, their schedule has improved and it helps to have coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines for the postseason.

With an experienced and explosive offense as well as the best defense in the nation with 10.3 points per game allowed, this is definitely where they deserve to be.

#3: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies had such a tough schedule as the Pac-12 Conference has been one of the toughest conferences in college football this season. Their offense is 11th in the country with 38.0 points per game. Having an excellent quarterback like Michael Penix Jr. definitely helps.

With the Pac-12 Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks being a rematch of their regular season clash, it is going to be tough as they had one of the most difficult schedules this season.

#4: Liberty Flames

Just because they are not a Power Five team does not mean their dominance should be overlooked. They lead college football with 295.4 rushing yards per game and have an excellent offensive threat with both quarterback Kaidon Salter and running back Quinton Cooley. Liberty is one of the best undefeated college football teams in the country.

#5: Florida State Seminoles

Even without quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a leg injury, it is important to not forget the dominance the Seminoles have played with. It's easy to get lost in the offense that is 10th in college football with 38.3 points per game scored, but they are also 11th in defense in the NCAA with 16.8 points per game allowed. It'll be difficult to get back in the top four teams in the AP Poll but they are one of the top undefeated college football teams in the nation.