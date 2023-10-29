Top 5 undefeated college football teams after Week 9: Georgia, Florida State, Washington, and more

There are only a handful of undefeated college football teams after Week 9 of the 2023 season. However, it will be interesting to see which team can maintain its unbeaten record at the end of the campaign.

Nonetheless, as staying undefeated after nine weeks is a special feat, here's a look at some of the top college football teams that have kept their winning streak alive so far.

Top 5 undefeated college football teams after Week 9

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Carson Beck has kept the Georgia Bulldogs as one of the undefeated college football teams in 2023

#1. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is one of the finest undefeated college football teams in the NCAA this season. Kirby Smart's team took down the Florida Gators 43-20 in Week 9 to move to 8-0.

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back National Championships and look like the favorites to win the title this season as well.

#2. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan had a bye in Week 9 which meant that the team kept its unbeaten 8-0 record this season. Jim Harbaugh's team has won three away games, one of which came in Week 8, a 49-0 win over Michigan State.

However, the Wolverines will face a relatively tougher challenge against Purdue in Week 10.

#3. Florida State Seminoles

Florida State continued its unbeaten run this season by beating Wake Forest in Week 9. Mike Norvell's team is the only one to win all its games in the Atlantic Coast this season.

The Seminoles will take on Pittsburgh in Week 10 of the 2023 CFB season.

#4. Washington Huskies

Washington is the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 this year. Kalen DeBoer's team moved to 8-0 this weekend with a 42-33 win over Stanford in Week 9.

The Huskies will now travel to face USC in Week 10 of the season.

#5. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State improved to 8-0 this weekend with a 24-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Ryan Day's team is regarded as one of the top undefeated college football teams this year in a competitive B10 East division.

The Buckeyes will face the Scarlet Knights in Week 10 next Saturday to keep their unbeaten streak alive.