Top 5 USC Heisman winners of all time ft. O.J. Simpson, Caleb Williams and more

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels expected to be the winner. This season, no player from USC is among the finalists.

Overall, though, the Trojans have had seven winners, which doesn't include Reggie Bush winning in 2005, as he had to vacate. With the Trojans having seven Heisman winners, here are the top five winners from the Trojans.

Top 5 USC Heisman winners

#1 OJ Simpson, RB, 1968

OJ Simpson was second in the Heisman voting in 1967 and won the award in 1968.

In his second season with the USC Trojans, Simpson rushed for 1709 yards and 22 touchdowns on 355 carries in 10 games. He also added 126 receiving yards in one of the best college seasons of all time.

Simpson won the Heisman by a record margin of 1,750 points.

#2 Caleb Williams, QB, 2022

After his first season with the USC Trojans, Caleb Williams won the Heisman in 2022.

Williams put up incredible numbers, as he went 333-for-500 for 4537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He received 544 first-place votes out of 929 votes.

#3 Marcus Allen, RB, 1981

Marcus Allen won the Heisman in 1981 after his fourth season with the USC Trojans.

Allen was coming off a season where he rushed for 1563 yards. It was a great season, but he followed that up with an even better one. In 1981, Allen rushed for 2342 yards and 22 touchdowns on 403 carries, adding 217 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

#4 Charles White, RB, 1979

Charles White won the Heisman in 1979 in his fourth season with the USC Trojans.

White finished his collegiate career with three straight 1000+ rushing yards, but his final year was his best season. The Trojan running back had 293 carries, rushing for 1803 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also added 138 receiving yards.

#5 Mike Garrett, RB, 1965

Mike Garrett won the Heisman in 1965. He rushed for 1440 yards and 13 touchdowns in a time when there weren't many 1000+ rushing yard seasons by running backs. Garrett also added 94 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.