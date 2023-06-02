Top 5 Wide Receivers in 2023: Ranking Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Texas's Xavier Worthy, and more

Wide receivers players are increasingly coveted in college football. A good number of exceptional players worthy of the Heisman Trophy are coming out of the position. This is evidenced by the selection of four wide receivers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU’s Quentin Johnson, Boston College’s Zay Flowers, and USC’s Jordan Addison were selected in the draft this year. They went to the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Minnesota Vikings respectively as their first picks.

Let's take a look at the top wide receiver for the 2023 college football season:

#5. Dorian Singer - USC

In his second season at Arizona, Dorian Singer had a breakout performance, amassing 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 66 receptions. This remarkable display showcased his ability to make a significant impact in the passing game.

Given Singer's exceptional performance, it came as no surprise that USC reached out to him once he entered the transfer portal. The opportunity was clear-cut, as USC had a vacancy in their receiving corps with Jordan Addison departing for the NFL.

#4. Xavier Worthy - Texas

Following his breakout year, Xavier Worthy faced criticism for dropping passes, which included two crucial ones during the bowl game against Washington. Consequently, his productivity experienced a slight decline, as he recorded 60 receptions for 760 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Cole Topham @HamAnalysis Texas turning a Bubble Screen into a house call using the speed of Xavier Worthy Texas turning a Bubble Screen into a house call using the speed of Xavier Worthy https://t.co/NGp4q5HHFp

In the upcoming season, Worthy is anticipated to play a significant role in what appears to be a promising year for Texas, positioning them as the favored team in the Big 12 conference. As the standout player in a revamped receiving unit, Worthy is expected to shine and contribute significantly to the team's success.

#3. Rome Odunze - Washington

Following 47 receptions in his initial two seasons, Rome Odunze needed the ideal offensive scheme and quarterback to unlock his potential. Fortunately, he found that synergy last season, recording 75 receptions for 1,145 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

Odunze led the Pac-12 conference in receiving yards. His exceptional performance earned him the prestigious distinction of being named a third-team AP All-American. He is poised to perform even better next season.

#2. Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State

The Buckeyes are loaded in the wide receiver position for the upcoming season. Despite Emeka Egbuka missing the spring practices through injury, he remains an exceptional receiver with a combination of intelligence and physicality that makes him a complete package.

Egbuka's versatility adds another dimension to his game, further enhancing his value in his position. He recorded 74 receptions for 1,151 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in the 2022 season and is expected the bring out a better performance in the upcoming season.

#1. Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. is poised to emerge as the top performer in the wider receiver position next season. Standing at six feet and four inches tall, the son of a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver had a remarkable 2022 season, especially after the injury of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The previous season saw him record 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. This presents him as one expected top performer for the upcoming season in the wide receiver position and a projected Heisman Trophy finalist.

