Top 6 undefeated college football teams going into Week 6 

Heading into Week 6 of the 2023 college football season, we have 16 teams that have not been defeated entering this game. Today, we will dive deeper into the six best programs that still have not been handed their first loss of the season.

Ranking top undefeated college football teams

#6. USC Trojans

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The USC Trojans have been the top program in terms of scoring, as they are averaging 53.6 points per game. But their defense has been giving up 24.2 points per game and has allowed 28+ points in three games already. They will climb the list if they can figure out how to get going on the defensive side of things.

#5. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are currently second in scoring (51.6 points per game) and tied for eighth in defense (11.8 points per game). Quarterback Bo Nix has been dominant, but they lost a key offensive piece in running back Noah Whittington for the remainder of the season. If coach Dan Lanning can figure out how to continue dominating throughout the year, they will continue to climb.

#4. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have been dominant and have beaten the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kansas Jayhawks this season. They have an incredible array of talent, even after losing running back Bijan Robinson to the NFL draft before the season. They have done well in every aspect and deserve to be in this spot on the list.

#3. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are known for their ability to dominate on the offensive side. They have two incredible wide receivers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, and a dominant running back, TreVeyon Henderson. Their defense is strong, allowing 8.5 points per game up to this point, which ranks second in the nation. This is not typical for Ohio State and puts them in an elite tier.

#2. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have been dominating on both sides of the field. They have incredible offensive talent in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, paired with coach Jim Harbaugh. With the offensive prowess, the brightness comes on the defensive side as they give up just six points per game, which is the best in college football.

#1. Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are the top-ranked program in the country and have been dominant for a while now. They are scoring 39.8 points per game while allowing 13 points per game thus far. Georgia has an incredible offensive team throughout the season, led by tight end Brock Bowers.

The defense has not been doing as well as other seasons, but they are still elite. They will remain atop the list until someone can top the team with a 22-game winning streak.