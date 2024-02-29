Top 7 Alabama prospects to watch out for at the NFL Combine 2024 ft. Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry and more

Alabama Crimson Tide will have another strong year in the 2024 NFL draft with 12 players in the mix to become professionals. Fans will see 10 among them in the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Notably, this will be the last set of players who had their entire career with the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban and a strong out is expected from many of them. Let's examine the top Alabama players in the NFL Combine.

Top seven Alabama players to watch out for at the 2024 NFL Combine

#1, Terrion Arnold, DB

Terrion Arnold enrolled at Alabama as a four-star prospect in 2021. The cornerback redshirted in his first season and became an important member of the team in 2022. Securing All-American and All-SEC honors in the 2023 season, Arnold is definitely one to watch at the NFL Combine.

#2, Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry’s career at Alabama is no doubt a brilliant one. He earned the starting spot as a Freshman and has never backed down since then. With two consecutive First-team All-SEC recognition and an All-American, many are waiting to see how he will use the Combine to boost his draft chances.

#3, Jermaine Burton, WR

Jermaine Burton is one of the reasons Jalen Milroe eventually turned things around last season at Alabama. The former Georgia player has been one of the Crimson Tide's strongest offensive weapons in the last two years and his strong hands and incredible speed will be put to test at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

#4, JC Latham, OL

JC Latham arrived at Alabama as a five-star prospect in 2021 and has lived up to the expectations in Tuscaloosa. He served as Alabama's starting right tackle for two seasons and earned the First-team All-SEC honor in 2023. Coming off his best season in college football, he is one player many have their eyes on in Indianapolis.

#5, Jase McClellan, RB

An ACL tear almost disrupted Jase McCellan’s career with the Crimson Tide. However, the running back fought back to become an important player in Alabama's backfield, starting 12 games in the 2023 season. Following his two-touchdown performance at the Rose Bowl, many are waiting to see him at the Combine.

#6, Dallas Turner, LB

There are not many defensive players that fans, teams, and the media will be waiting to see at the Combine other than Dallas Turner. The linebacker had had a brilliant career in Tuscaloosa, fulfilling his five-star hype.

Sharing the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season, he is obviously one to watch out for at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

#7, Will Reichard, PK

Will Reichard has had a brilliant career at Alabama, especially for a player in his position. He is leaving the Crimson Tide with the most points in college football history with 547. With his eventful five-year career in Tuscaloosa and the feat he achieved, many eyes will be on him at the Combine.