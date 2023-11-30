Top 7 college football games with more than 7M viewers in 2023 ft. Michigan, Alabama, OSU and more

The 2023 college football regular season drew to a close this weekend. There was plenty of drama and action that unfolded throughout the 13 weeks.

Notably, some blockbuster games had more coverage than others. Here, we take a look at some of the best college football games that attracted viewers across the 2023 regular season.

7 best college football games from 2023 regular season with more than 7M viewers

Michigan vs. Ohio State was the most-viewed college football game in 2023.

Week 13: Michigan vs. Ohio State

The Week 13 clash between Michigan and Ohio State Buckeyes averaged a whopping 19.07 million viewers on FOX.

The Wolverines won 30-24 amid a few controversial calls, handing the Buckeyes their first loss of the season.

Week 4: Colorado vs. Oregon

The Week 4 matchup between Colorado and Oregon drew 10.03 million viewers on ABC. The Ducks crushed the Buffaloes 42-6 to hand Deion Sanders' team their first loss of the season.

Week 8: Penn State vs. Ohio State

When Penn State took on Ohio State in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season, around 9.96 million fans tuned in to watch on FOX. The matchup ended in a 20-12 win for the Buckeyes.

Week 11: Michigan vs. Penn State

The Week 11 contest between Michigan and Penn State averaged 9.16 million viewers on FOX. The Wolverines managed a comfortable 24-15 win over the Nittany Lions.

Week 13 Alabama vs. Auburn

The Week 13 matchup between Alabama and Auburn drew 9.09 million viewers on CBS. The Crimson Tide got a 27-24 win over the Tigers in their regular-season finale.

Week 10: LSU vs. Alabama

LSU vs Alabama in Week 10 saw 8.82 million fans tune in to watch the game on CBS. However, the contest ended in a rather one-sided affair as the Crimson Tide recorded a 42-28 win over the Tigers.

Week 5: USC vs Colorado

When USC squared off against Colorado in Week 4, there were a reported 7.24 million fans who viewed the game on FOX. The Trojans won the high-scoring contest 48-41.