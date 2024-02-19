Top 7 college football programs that splurged on stunning locker room upgrades ft. Texas, Florida and more

The Texas Longhorns are among the college football teams that splurged on some locker room upgrades in the past few years.

Several schools have decided to revamp their locker rooms to attract new recruits and help their current players perform better.

Top 7 college football programs that revamped their locker rooms

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1 Texas

Texas Longhorns locker room

The Texas Longhorns revamped their entire locker room in 2019. The school spent $10 million renovating its athletic center, and $7 million went to the football locker room alone.

Each stall cost them $8,700, made out of stainless steel instead of wood, which allowed them to have an anti-bacterial feature to reduce odors. Meanwhile, each stall has a 37' TV. Money also went into improving their weight room.

#2 Florida

Florida locker room

The Florida Gators splurged on locker room upgrades recently, and the star of the show is the chair in each stall.

The chairs recline into a "zero-gravity" position that is supposed to ease pressure from joints, which will help with recovery for their players.

#3 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt locker room

The Vanderbilt Commodores football program recently rejigged their locker room.

The locker room was renovated as part of a $300 million project to improve athletic facilities at the school.

The chairs are recliners, while the door can be pushed back to turn it into a sleeping pod for each player.

#4 TCU

TCU locker room

The TCU Horned Frogs got a massive locker room upgrade in 2023. TCU got a donation from the Jane & John Justin Foundation to refurbish the football team's locker room.

"We are truly appreciative and grateful to the Jane & John Justin Foundation for their tremendous generosity in helping make this project a reality," TCU Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes said, via the team website.

"It will have an unbelievable impact on the student-athletes in our football program and show future Horned Frogs our shared commitment to their physical and mental health. I am also excited how this facility will positively impact all 22 of our sports. It is another example of how special TCU is and its commitment to success and excellence through providing the best possible experience for student-athletes."

It also provided a studio for the women's triathlon program, a yoga/stretching room, expanded free weight and cardio space, an expanded nutrition center, and the addition of an outdoor warm-up area.

#5 Clemson

Enter caption

The Clemson Tigers refurbished their locker room in 2018 following their national championship win.

The upgrades cost the school $55 million as the stalls were upgraded to look like thrones as the team strives to be atop the college football world.

Clemson also has a two-lane bowling alley and a basketball court for players.

#6 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes arcade

The Ohio State Buckeyes wanted the players to have a place to enjoy themselves, so the school added a mini arcade for the football players.

The upgrades were part of a $42 million renovation project for the football team that also refurbished the locker room.

#7 Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs locker room

The Georgia Bulldogs had an $80 million expansion of their football training facility in 2023, which saw the locker room completely re-done.

The upgrades also included access to a barber shop, a dining lounge that looks like a fancy sports bar, and several hydrotherapy pools.