Top 7 college football teams that desperately need a coaching change ft. Ohio State

College football's hot stove season is wrapping up as the 2024 season slides closer. For some coaches, that's probably not great news. The 2024 season looks increasingly like it could or should be the end of the line for several head coaches. Here are seven teams that could really stand to make a head coaching change sooner rather than later.

Top 7 college football teams that desperately need a coaching change

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz has been a legendary coach, but the Iowa offense is awful under Ferentz.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#7. Iowa

Trending

This won't be popular, but the elephant is in the room. Kirk Ferentz has been a legendary coach at Iowa and he's still winning games. The Hawkeyes have a pair of 10-win seasons in the last three years. But the 68-year-old Ferentz is behind the times offensively to a painful extent and Iowa's downfall is inevitable.

In the last three seasons, Ferentz's Hawkeyes have ranked 121st, 130th and 133th in total offense. In 2023, not only was Iowa the weakest offense in college football, they gained almost 30 yards a game less than 132nd place Eastern Michigan. Iowa can wait until the situation implodes or go ahead and move into the 21st century.

#6. Miami

Mario Cristobal has seemingly pushed his poker chips to the middle of the table at Miami. After two seasons with a 12-13 total record, it's time to deliver better results or move aside. Admittedly, Miami has struggled in recent years apart from Cristobal. But Cristobal's 74-73 lifetime record demonstrates that he may well not be the guy to rebuild The U.

#5. Cincinnati

Holy Willie Taggart, Scott Satterfield has failed upward into this Cincinnati job. Satterfield was 25-24 at Louisville in four seasons after his time at Appalachian State. Instead of a pink slip, he parlayed that into the Cincinnati job. The Bearcats promptly went 3-8 and another similar season will probably spell a new headcoach at UC.

#4. Arkansas

After 2021, Sam Pittman seemed on his way up the coaching ladder. He took over an Arkansas team that was decimated and in his second season, won nine games. But since then, everything has gone south. After 7-6 and 4-8 seasons, Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson decided to transfer rather than face another year of getting beaten up in the pocket.

Pittman brought back Bobby Petrino, the constantly embattled former Arkansas head coach, to serve as his offensive coordinator. The move reeked of desperation and so does Pittman's future with the Razorbacks.

#3. Ohio State

OK, the obvious stuff first. Ryan Day is 56-8 at Ohio State. At most schools, 56-8 would get a new statue of the coach built and probably a lengthy contract extension. But Ohio State is not most schools. And Day's eight losses weigh a lot heavier than his 56 wins.

Ohio State hasn't been able to get past Michigan and hasn't been able to claim a national title under Day. In fact, the defeats to Michigan and Alabama have been downright embarrassing. At Ohio State, anything less than ultimate success is well-dressed mediocrity. His critics would chare that statement defines Day's tenure accurately.

#2. Baylor

In that 2021 season, Dave Aranda, much like Sam Pittman, seemed like a star. Much like Pittman, Aranda seems to have left his mojo in 2021. Since then, he's 9-16 at Baylor. The Bears built up the program too far in the 2010s to see it fall so quickly.

Aranda is very much on the hot seat and anything less than a succesful season is likely to end his Baylor campaign. Despite that great 2021 season, Aranda may be defined as a brilliant coordinator who just isn't head coaching material.

#1.Florida

Urban Meyer is not walking through the door in Gainesville. As true as that is, to see Florida reduced to a program with a losing streak to Kentucky and losses to Vanderbilt and Arkansas is puzzling. Billy Napier is 11-14 in two seasons with the Gators. If 2024 isn't a substantial impact, it's like to be his last year at UF.

Florida has had its share of stumbles in recent years. But Napier's Gators haven't even seemed competitive in the SEC. It's not a great time to add Texas and Oklahoma to the league, and it's increasingly likely that it's time for Florida to move on.

Which teams do you think need a coaching change badly? Let us hear your thoughts below in the comments section!