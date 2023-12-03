Top 7 Michigan football memes cracking up the internet after Jim Harbaugh's Big Ten championship heroics

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh returned to the sidelines after a suspension in some fashion. Not only did the Wolverines secure a Big Ten championship but also sparked a frenzy of internet memes capturing the essence of his heroics.

Harbaugh was suspended for the final three regular-season games by Big Ten because of his alleged involvement in the sign-stealing scandal. However, back in action on the big day, Harbaugh made a historic comeback, becoming the first coach in Big Ten history to win three consecutive championship titles.

The internet is buzzing with laughter as fans share and create memes to commemorate Harbaugh's memorable feat. There are some clever quips and hilarious visuals as the memes celebrated Jim Harbaugh’s achievement in some style. Let’s have a look at some of the best memes:

Memes have become a popular way for fans to express their joy and admiration and Harbaugh's team has provided ample material for humor.

Jim Harbaugh 'never left' Michigan

Jim Harbaugh guided the Wolverines to a historic 26-0 shutout victory over No. 16 Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win secured Michigan's third consecutive outright Big Ten title. The Wolverines have become the fifth team in FBS history to start consecutive seasons at 13-0.

During post-game celebrations, Harbaugh congratulated defensive back Mike Sainristil, who was the championship game MVP. Sainristil, acknowledging Harbaugh's return, said:

"Congratulations to you, coach. Welcome back."

Jim Harbaugh, in an immediate response, said:

"I never left!"

Talking about his mood, Harbaugh said he is "10 out of 10, happy." Michigan coach is experienced when it comes to success but knows that everyone who contributed to this amazing season dreams of feeling like a champion.

“It's not about me, I've had plenty of success. But you know that your players can feel what it's like to be a champion, their families can know what it's like to be a champion, for my wife and my kids to have their dad be a champion, for my parents to have their son be a champion, that's the great thrill. It's a beautiful, wonderful thing.”

The Wolverines dedicated the win to captain Zak Zinter, who suffered a broken leg against Ohio State. Now, Michigan eagerly awaits its College Football Playoff (CFP) placement and opponent, with hopes of overcoming past postseason challenges.

The return of Jim Harbaugh has not only revitalized the team but also positioned them as contenders for CFP glory.