It's bowl season in college football, and the Orange Bowl is one upcoming game that has a lot of people talking. The Dec. 30 bowl at Miami Gardens, Florida, will feature the fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles and sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

A string of developments ahead of the game, such as players opting out of the draft, has spurred different reactions on social media.

Fans on Twitter have especially been creative with their reactions, using all sorts of memes to express themselves. Here are seven such memes circulating on Twitter.

1. @bubblybrielle

Top of our list is a meme showing a sports fan in a red soccer jersey who's stealing peeps at his covered TV set. The disappointment on his face captures the caption on the meme.

“Watching the Orange Bowl is gonna be hell. Whole team is either in the portal, ran out of eligibility or hit the draft. 😂”

2. @TraditioNole

Next is the meme posted by @TraditioNole, a Florida State fan, showing a man expressing his disgust and frustration with a hand gesture. The accompanying caption speaks to the frustration of the Seminoles at being left out of the College Football Playoff after an unbeaten regular season.

“The games didn't matter so why should the Orange bowl matter! I don't blame these players one bit!”

3. @TayVictoria8

Perhaps the funniest of the memes, @TayVictoria8's shows a man with a calculator expressing utter shock after inputting some terms. The Florida State fan attached a self-explanatory caption.

“Me after calculating who is left to play in the orange bowl.”

4. @aaroncabrera_

@aaroncabrera_'s meme speaks for itself: a short clip of Homelander watching a screen with an expressionless face. This, along with the caption “me watching the orange bowl,” tells you all you need to know.

5. @SeminolesSL365

A dedicated Florida State fan account, it's all disappointment for @SeminolesSL365, as depicted by the meme. The meme shows an empty cart in flames rolling down the street. A rather long caption is attached, but it captures the entire feeling of fans surrounding the bowl.

“Nothing coming out of the FSU Football Operations about the Orange Bowl preparations. Players are opting out and ticket sale prices are dropping due to lack of fan interest. How ESPN hyped the game will be humorous. Just saying The Old Man”

6. @CaliCardo

The iconic Denzel Washington rubbing his hairless chin in deep reflection takes on a special meaning in the present context. Just weeks until the game, @CaliCardo can't seem to believe “Orange Bowl front row endzone seats looking real attainable.”

7. @callmehuie

Rather than the indifference or disappointment expressed in most memes on this list, @callmehuie's worry is how the players' exit affects the Seminoles' chances. This emotion is perfectly captured in the meme of a toddler crying as she sees her daddy leaving.

“20+ dudes on FSU roster opted out of the Orange Bowl game…boy we finna get COOKED”

Regardless of the controversies surrounding the bowl game, it still promises to be an exciting one between two great teams with a lot to prove.

