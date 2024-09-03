Top 7 QBs to watch out for in Week 2 of college football ft. Shedeur Sanders

College football is back, and the passers are proving it. Week 1 featured plenty of outstanding quarterback play, and there's no reason to think it ends there. Here are seven outstanding QBs to watch for in Week 2 of the college football season.

Top 7 QBs to watch out for in Week 2 of college football

Old Miss QB Jaxson Dart is likely to have a big game in Week 2. (Photo Credit: Imagn)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Trending

Colorado showed in its opener that its priorities from last season remain unchanged. Sanders will throw early and often and will make plenty of big plays. Against Nebraska, he could even eclipse his Week 1 totals of 445 yards and four touchdowns.

2. Noah Fifita, Arizona

The Wildcats struggled defensively in their opener but didn't struggle to throw the ball and put up points in the 61-39 win. Week 2 will likely yield more of the same. Fifita threw for 422 yards and four scores on just 31 pass attempts. If Arizona won enough games, Fifita's name could end up in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

3. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Admittedly, MTSU will be a slightly tougher test than Furman. But that could just mean more snaps for Dart, who had 418 yards and five scores in just 27 passing attempts in Week 1. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will be making statements, so don't be surprised if Dart puts up an even bigger Week 2 stat line.

4. Chandler Morris, North Texas

Morris is a transfer from TCU who wanted to be in Eric Morris' offense for understandable reasons. Last season, the Mean Green threw for 305 yards per game. He started 2024 by going one better, throwing for 415 yards and three scores in a win over South Alabama. Morris may not be a household name yet, but he should be.

5. John Mateer, Washington State

Similarly, Washington State loves to throw the ball. A season ago, it passed for 337 yards per game. Mateer, a sophomore who had a few snaps backing up Cam Ward a year ago, put his name on the starting job with 352 yards and five scores in just 17 pass attempts in Week 1. In a Week 2 battle with Texas Tech, he'll be throwing early and often.

6. Cameron Rising, Utah

The often-injured Rising has put in his time, but 2024 could be his season to shine. With Utah looking more like a favorite in the Big 12, Rising had a super-efficient opener, going 10-of-15 for 254 yards and five touchdowns. Week 2 brings a competitive game against Baylor, and Rising will keep throwing.

7. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

After one start at the end of 2023 and an offseason of hype, the freshman from UT showed his skill set in Week 1. Iamaleava was 22-of-28 for 314 yards and three touchdowns in a half. He'll get significantly more snaps in a Week 2 battle with NC State.

Which top QBs will you be watching in Week 2? Share your thoughts and/or predictions below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback