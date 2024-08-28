Top 7 special teams players to watch out for in Week 1 of college football season ft. Peyton Woodring

With college football week 1 almost ready, it's time to highlight special teams game changers. Everyone talks about the playmakers on offense or the lockdown defenders who prevent big plays.

However, the special teams artists need their due. Great kickers and returners can make a difference in games. So, here are seven special teams difference makers for Week 1.

Top seven special teams players to watch out for in Week 1

Now with LSU, Zavion Thomas has game-changing special teams ability. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#1 Peyton Woodring, Georgia

Woodring is one of the most accurate and consistent kickers in the nation. Last season, he made 21 of 25 field goal tries, while connecting on all 71 of his extra point attempts.

Granted, Georgia would prefer to use Woodring for extra points rather than field goals. But if UGA needs some kicking help in week one against Clemson, Woodring should have them covered.

#2 Nolan Hauser, Clemson

On the other side of things, Clemson's kicking game could matter too. The Tigers were already replacing last year's starter, Jonathan Weitz.

Impressively, true freshman Nolan Hauser won the job. Hauser impressed Clemson coach Dabo Swinney enough to earn the starting role. After being with the team through spring practice, the freshman should be ready for a big role, if need be.

#3 Zavion Thomas, LSU

Last season, LSU struggled mightily in special teams. So they brought in a new coordinator (Slade Nagle) and also hit some transfer portal gold.

Zavion Thomas was an explosive returner of kicks and punts at Mississippi State. Look for him to fill the same role at LSU, and to possibly swing the Week 1 game against USC with a big return.

#4 Zachariah Branch, USC

The Trojans have their own special teams weapon in sophomore Zachariah Branch.

Last season, he returned both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and show impressive open-field ability. For a USC team probably needing a little extra boost against LSU, Branch could prove to be that boost.

#5 Trey Smack, Florida

One of college football's top kickers, Smack could be the difference in a projected tight battle of Florida and Miami. Last season, he made 17 of 21 field goal tries, including a 54-yard blast.

He was perfect on extra points and also landed 80% of his kickoffs for touchbacks. Smack is a game changer on any Saturday and could be massive this week.

#6 Jadrian Price, Notre Dame

A week 1 matchup with Texas A&M seems like a battle for Notre Dame. Fortunately, they have sophomore Jadrian Price.

He averaged 34.4 yards per kick return last season, including a 99-yard touchdown. He's an electrifying open field player and could give the Irish the edge they need over the Aggies.

#7 Barion Brown, Kentucky

The always-dangerous Brown returned three kickoffs for touchdowns last season. While Southern Miss could give Kentucky a battle, Brown could burn the Eagles with a big special teams play.

He has been less comfortable handling punts, but any time he touches the ball, he's a threat to score.

Which kicking and returning standouts will you be watching in Week 1? Share your picks and thoughts below in our comments section:

