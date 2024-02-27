Top 7 storylines to watch at 2024 NFL Combine ft. Jayden Daniels’ weigh-in 

The 2024 NFL Combine will roll over next week, with plenty of headlines, including the weight of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. And Daniels won't be the only NFL hopeful being scrutinized, measured and evaluated. The combine allows teams and fans alike the chance to see potential NFL glory uncovered or revealed to be a myth.

Here are seven storylines to watch out:

Top 7 storylines to watch at 2024 NFL Combine

#1) Jayden Daniels' weight

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is skinny... but how skinny may determine his NFL Draft future.

Does Jayden Daniels weigh 210 pounds? LSU has claimed so, but whispers have been that he's significantly closer to 175 pounds. Daniels is thin... but has he put on enough ballast to withstand NFL pass rushers? His pro prospects probably hang in the balance.

#2) Which QBs will throw?

Increasing numbers of top prospects either elect not to participate in drills or measurements, or limit their appearances. This matters perhaps most at the quarterback position. While Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have already indicated that they won't throw, others will. Will fans get to see Michael Penix or Drake Maye air it out? Somebody will help their stock... but who?

#3) Who's this year's Usain Bolt?

Again, many top-skill position prospects might elect not to run, but some will. Every draft has a player or two who shock NFL evaluators with speed. Chris Johnson made his NFL future in such a setting, to name one. This year, who will it be? Take a peek at Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, who is likely to run a 40-yard dash in sub 4.4 seconds.

#4) Who's hoisting the weights?

The bench press is a fairly fascinating test because it allows players to be considered with their positional peers. That said, the big guys always win the day, like in 2019, when Clemson's Dexter Lawrence performed 36 reps of 225-pound bench presses. Look for Clemson to shine again here, with Tyler Davis having a big day of lifting.

#5) Which running back wants to shine?

The NFL's relative disdain for running backs is pretty notable. Once among the top players to be picked in the draft, running backs often slide down a round or two sheerly based on their position of late. But somebody will shine, perhaps in the shuttle and three-cone runs. Look for Wisconsin's Braelon Allen to show next-level skills and slide up more than a few draft boards.

#6) Who's the small school star?

The combine might look like another day in the life of the Alabama/Michigan/LSU power grid, but there are always small school standouts. Players who were outside of FBS football can still mark their NFL skills.

One of those this year might be Houston Christian's Jalyn Hunt, a speedy linebacker, or massive Howard tackle Anim Dankwah, who is the largest player at the combine.

#7) Who's the combine star who will be an NFL dud?

It does happen. Sometimes, players look great under the lights and in the drills... only to struggle in the actual playing of football. Consider Jacksonville wide receiver Matt Jones, whose size and skills moved him up draft boards, only for him to play like the QB moved to WR that he was. Tim Tebow was great at Indy... but not so much in the NFL.

Who are you looking out for at the 2024 NFL Combine? Are any surprises on your radar? Let us know in the comments section below.