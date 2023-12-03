Top 7 'Texas is back' memes as Longhorns win Big 12 Championship after 14 years

The Texas Longhorns crushed the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Notably, it was the first time in 14 years that the Longhorns clinched the Big 12 championship.

Fans on social media were also quick to congratulate the Longhorns on their triumph. Some also credited Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for bringing the program back to the summit.

Here's a look at some of the best 'Texas is back' memes that flooded the internet after the Longhorns clinched the Big 12 title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Texas was up for the championship game, scoring five touchdowns in seven first-half drives. The two Cowboys stops came on an interception and a missed field goal by Bert Auburn toward the end of the first half.

Longhorns signal-caller Quinn Ewers completed 35 of his 46 passes for 452 yards with four touchdowns. Running back Keilan Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns to put the game beyond the Cowboys.

For Oklahoma State, quarterback Alan Bowman completed 22 of his 38 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. However, it wasn't enough to keep the Cowboys afloat.

Can Texas Longhorns' Big 12 championship win propel them to College Football Playoff?

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian

With their blowout win in the Big 12 Championship Game over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns improved to a 12-1 record. They now stand a chance of making it to the College Football Playoff. However, they will need a few other results to go in their favor.

Texas will likely need No. 2 Michigan to lose against No. 18 Iowa and No. 4 Florida State to lose against No. 14 Louisville in their respective championship games later on Saturday. Even if these scenarios play out, the college playoff committee will decide the rankings for the teams later in the week.

The Longhorns can leapfrog a few teams to make the top four. Although it's a slim chance, there is still hope for Texas to reach the playoffs.