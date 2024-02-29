Top 7 Texas prospects to watch out for at the NFL Combine 2024 ft. Xavier Worthy, Jonathan Brooks and more

Texas appears to be on track for probably its most successful NFL draft in recent years, with expectations for 15 players to either be drafted or sign undrafted free-agent contracts.

Among them, 11 have been invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, where they will have the opportunity to show teams their athletic prowess in a series of drills. Let’s take a look at the top Longhorns at the scouting combine.

Top 7 Texas prospects to watch out for at the 2024 NFL combine

#1, Xavier Worthy, WR

Xavier Worthy started his college career at Texas in 2021 and immediately earned the starting role. He played a crucial role in the resurgence of the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian. He recorded 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 12 touchdowns across three seasons. He is definitely one to watch with his strong hands and route-running skills.

#2, Adonai Mitchell, WR

Adonai Mitchell started his college career at Georgia in 2021 and won two national championships with the Bulldogs. He transferred to Texas ahead of the 2023 season. Mitchell played 35 games in college football, recording 35 receptions for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns. Many are waiting to see him showcase his astonishing athleticism at the combine.

#3, Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE

Ja’Tavion Sanders arrived at Texas as a five-star recruit in 2021. He played as a backup in his freshman year and earned all-conference honors in the subsequent two seasons. Having recorded an astonishing 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns, many will be anticipating his performance at the combine.

#4, Jonathan Brooks, RB

Jonathan Brooks enrolled at Texas in 2021 and played as a backup in his first two seasons. He was handed the starting role in the 2023 season and played a role in the Longhorns' successful run in the season. He rushed for 1,479 yards and 25 touchdowns at UT. Following a superb junior season, where he rushed for 1,139 yards, there are a lot of expectations for Brooks at the combine.

#5, Byron Murphy, DL

Byron Murphy was a true freshman for Texas in 2021 and went on to become an important player on the team. He recorded 70 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 32 games. Murphy was named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2023, and his defensive prowess makes him one to watch out for at the combine.

#6, Jordan Whittington, WR

Jordan Whittington started his college football career at Texas in 2019 and was part of the wide receivers rotation for the first three seasons. He, however, earned the starting role in his final two seasons. Whittington recorded 141 receptions for 1,757 yards and five touchdowns. Without a doubt, the versatility he showed will be put to the test at the combine.

#7, Ryan Watts, DB

Ryan Watts’ college career started at Ohio State in 2020, where he played two seasons before transferring to Texas in 2022. The cornerback appeared in 38 games in his college career, recording 100 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack. Following a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, he is one to watch at the combine.