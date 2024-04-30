Top 8 five-star recruits that went undrafted during the 2024 NFL draft ft. Mark Pope, JT Daniels and more

Three days and 257 picks later, the 2024 NFL draft has finally come to an end and the buzz has reduced. Although this year's draft is now over, squad building hasn't stopped yet as there are still a lot of talented players who were left undrafted in the draft.

The 2024 draft class is one of the deepest in terms of talent and quality in recent memory. This resulted in a lot of talented players in every position not hearing their names in the draft event in Detriot. Some of them were former five-star recruits. We take a look at the top eight former five-star recruits that went undrafted this year.

Eight five-star recruits that went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft

#8, Tyreke Johnson, DB

Tyreke Johnson is a defensive back who was a consensus top-25 player in the 2018 recruiting class. He was listed as the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect and No. 1 safety according to Rivals. Johnson was a U.S. Army All-American and was also named Florida Times Union 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

#7, Eyabi Anoma, DE

Eyabi Anoma plays as a defensive end. He had his college career at Alabama, UT Martin, Michigan and Charlotte. He was one of the highest-rated recruits in the 2018 college football recruiting class, ranked No. 3 nationally by USA Today and No. 4 by 247Sports. He was named second-team All-AAC in 2023.

#6, Lorenzo Lingard, RB

Lorenzo Lingard was rated a consensus five-star prospect in his class. he was rated as No. 2 running back in the country by 247Sports and was also listed as the 25th-best prospect in the nation and sixth-best in the state of Florida. He played college football at Floria and Akron.

#5, Kendall Milton, RB

Milton played college football at Georgia as a running back. He is a talented player whose development was hampered by injuries. He is considered one of the biggest “what ifs” in the recent history of college football. In his final college year, he recorded, 790 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 121 carries.

#4, Teradja Mitchell, LB

Teradja Mitchell committed to Ohio State after being heavily recruited at high school. His four seasons with the Buckeyes were full of inconsistencies. He later transferred to play his final season of college football with the Florida Gators in 2023.

#3, Mark Pope, WR

Mark Pope was a highly-rated wide receiver in the class of 2018. After high school, he opted to join Miami amid several offers. Pope transferred to UMass in 2023 after four seasons with the Hurricanes. He recorded 32 catches for 406 yards and a touchdown for the Minutemen last season

#2, Akeem Dent, DB

Akeem Dent spent the last five years at Florida State and was a regular starter at defensive back. Nonetheless, he went undrafted in Detriot. He had a total of 187 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 16 pass deflections, and an interception in 54 appearances, with 40 starts.

#1, JT Daniels, QB

JT Daniels was ranked as the No.1 overall recruit in his class by Rivals.com before his reclassification. He had his college career at USC, Georgia, West Virginia and Rice. He medically retired from football in December 2023 after sustaining multiple concussions during his career.