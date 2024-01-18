Top Alabama players who opted for the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement ft. Caleb Downs

Nick Saban's retirement came as a total shock to the sport. His departure removes the foundations under which an era of college football has stood, an era dominated by his Alabama dynasty. The first shockwaves from his departure were felt on the coaching market, with Kalen DeBoer leaving Washington, and that in turn generated a cascade effect on that of other schools.

The second important consequence of Nick Saban's retirement was the departures triggered in Alabama's roster, as all players are now under a 30-day window to join the transfer portal. No matter what DeBoer says or does at the moment, it's understandable that many athletes went to Tuscaloosa to play under Saban and that their interests might be there without the legendary head coach.

So far, Kalen DeBoer has done a good job of keeping the locker room together, and a massive exodus has been avoided. However, some departures were to be expected. Here's a look at the heaviest blows Alabama has been dealt since Nick Saban's announcement:

Top Alabama players who opted for the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement

#1. Caleb Downs - S

By far the heaviest blow Alabama has been dealt. Downs received a mountain of accolades in his freshman year. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year and earned SEC All-Freshman Team, First Team All-SEC and All-American selections. Not only was he central to the Crimson Tide's secondary, but it seems likely he will join Georgia, another SEC school, making his departure a double blow.

#2. Isaiah Bond - WR

Bond is already on his way to the Texas Longhorns and will be playing SEC football next year. According to Sporting News, the playmaker ignored Kalen DeBoer's attempts to retain him. His production on offense will be sorely missed, as he led the school in receptions in 2023 with 48. He had 668 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

#3. Trey Amos - CB

Trey Amos saw important playing time under Nick Saban, and his role was to be expanded next year. He was expected to be a starter in 2024. He did play on all 14 of Alabama's games this season but started only one. He had 12 tackles in 2023. This will be Amos' third school, as he came to Alabama after he transferred in from Louisiana Lafayette.