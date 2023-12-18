Top Arkansas State and Northern Illinois players not playing in the Camellia Bowl

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies are preparing to face off against one another in the Camellia Bowl. However, not everyone on the roster will be available for this game. Some are dealing with injuries, and with the ongoing NCAA Transfer Portal, this game will be interesting to watch. Let's discuss a few significant players who could miss this game for each side.

Top Arkansas State players not playing in the Camellia Bowl

Emmanuel Stevenson, Tight end

Junior TE Emmanuel Stevenson has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the regular season's second half. He last played on Oct. 28 against the UL Monroe Warhawks when he suffered the injury. He was off to a strong start for the season and had 18 receptions for 129 yards (7.2 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Stevenson is currently in his third season with the program and has been difficult for the quarterback to target. He has 53 receptions for 398 yards (7.5 yards per catch) with four receiving touchdowns. This is a tough blow for the Red Wolves, but they have got used to having an offense without Stevenson.

Taylon Doss, Safety

Junior S Taylon Doss has not been too involved this season for the Red Wolves and has officially declared for the NCAA Transfer Portal. On the season, he has an assisted tackle in terms of statistics and only played in one game on Sept. 9 against the Memphis Tigers.

While the numbers may not shock you, he was heavily involved with the team over the previous two seasons. In his fourth season with Arkansas State, he has recorded 86 total tackles (56 solo, 30 assisted) with seven pass deflections, 0.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Top Northern Illinois players not playing in the Camellia Bowl

Devin Lafayette, Defensive back

Junior DB Devin Lafayette has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be available to play this game. He has been playing pretty well throughout the 2023 season. He has 39 tackles in total (23 solo, 16 assisted) with 0.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Lafayette has been part of the program for the last four years and put up some solid numbers. He has 124 total tackles (66 solo, 58 assisted) with two pass deflections, 2.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. This will be a significant loss for the Huskies defense.

George Gumbs, Defensive end

Sophomore DE George Gumbs also has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has been a bit of a two-way player in his collegiate career. He has been a solid defensive player this season. He has 34 total tackles (15 solo, 19 assisted) with 3.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

However, he was a bit of a receiver throughout the 2022 season and finished with four receptions for 44 yards (11.0 yards per catch). That will be a massive loss for a player like Gumbs, who can affect the game in multiple ways.

