Top Coastal Carolina and San José State players not playing in the Hawai'i Bowl

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the San Jose State Spartans are getting ready to face off against one another in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night. There are going to be a lot of upper-echelon players that are going to wind up missing this game for multiple reasons. Let's take a look at the Chanticleers and the Spartans rosters and discuss which key players are going to miss this game.

Top Coastal Carolina players not playing in the Hawaii Bowl

Evan Crenshaw, Punter

Sophomore punter Evan Crenshaw is not going to be playing in the Hawaii Bowl as he is one of the massive list of Chanticleers players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

So far this season, he has 33 punts for 1,359 yards (41.2 yards per punt) and an average net punt of 38.5 yards during this college football season.

He has been part of the program for his two college football seasons and has been a strong punter. Crenshaw has 84 total punts for 3,334 yards (39.7 punt yards per attempt) with a long punt of 67 yards.

Tyson Mobley, Wide Receiver

Senior wide receiver Tyson Mobley is also going to be out for this game as he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has been a decent performer this season, as he has seven catches for 104 yards (14.9 yards per reception) but did not find the end zone.

Mobley spent all four seasons of his collegiate career thus far with Coastal Carolina and has been a solid performer, as he has 55 receptions for 685 yards (12.5 yards per catch) with seven touchdown receptions as well as five rushing attempts for 58 yards (11.6 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

Grayson McCall, Quarterback

Senior quarterback Grayson McCall has been the starter for Coastal Carolina but has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed with NC State, which means he will not be available here.

He had a good 2023 as he finished 151-of-224 (67.4 completion percentage) for 1,919 yards with 10 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. He also did decently well running the football, as he posted 53 carries for 48 yards (0.9 yards per attempt) with one rushing touchdown.

McCall has played for the Chanticleers for the previous five seasons and done well. He has gone 710-of-1016 (69.9 completion percentage) for 10,005 yards with 88 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions while running the ball 350 times for 1,113 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Top San Jose State players not playing in the Hawaii Bowl

Dominick Mazotti, Tight End

Junior tight end Dominick Mazotti has been a good player for San Jose State but he is in the NCAA Transfer Portal so he will not be playing in this game. He has been a big target, as he recorded 23 catches for 322 yards (14.0 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown catches.

Mazotti played for the previous four seasons with the Spartans and has done well. He posted 57 receptions for 747 yards (14.0 yards per catch) with five touchdown receptions.

