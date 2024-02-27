Top college football player skipping 2024 NFL Combine ft Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Marvin Harrison Jr.

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis but not every invited athlete will be involved. A couple of top players will not be participating in the workout drills in Indianapolis. This is not something new as a couple of draft prospects have previously skipped the event.

Considering their exploits in college football, this is not expected to affect their draft stock. In a tweet following the development, ESPN’s draft analyst Matt Miller believes these prospects have earned the right to skip the event.

"Not working out at the combine; and I don't see it doing a single thing to my ranking of them. They've earned the right to tell NFL teams the resume is on tape."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

That said, here's a huge opportunity for other players at those positions to make NFL teams fall in love with them.” Miller tweeted.

Draft prospects skipping the NFL Combine

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams, widely expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, will not be partaking in NFL Combine drills. The USC quarterback has arguably been one of the best at his position in the last two seasons, winning the coveted Heisman Trophy in the process.

Williams started his college football career at Oklahoma in 2021 before following Lincoln Riley to USC ahead of the 2022 season. He had an outstanding career in college football, throwing for 9,782 yards and 93 touchdowns. He also rushed for 966 yards and 27 touchdowns.

2. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jayden Daniels will also not be seen working out at the upcoming NFL Combine. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, he has a lot to keep his draft stock high. His impressive dual-threat ability is also something that will be coveted by teams in the draft.

Daniels started his college career at Arizona in 2019 and spent two seasons with the Wildcats. He subsequently transferred to LSU, where he played for another three seasons. He has thrown for 12,749 yards and 89 touchdowns in his career while rushing for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr., likely the first non-quarterback pick in the upcoming draft, will also not take part in the NFL Combine. He's arguably been the best wide receiver in college football in the last few seasons and has played a crucial role in his offensive success.

Harrison had his entire college career with the Buckeyes and made an indelible impact on the program. He recorded 150 receptions for 2,495 yards and 31 touchdowns in his three seasons at Columbus.