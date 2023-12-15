Duke had another brilliant season under the leadership of Mike Elko in 2023. The Blue Devils recorded another winning season, which continues to boost their profile in the Atlantic Coast Conference following awful performances in the last years of David Cutliffe.

Duke (7-5) will play Troy (11-2) in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23. The Blue Devils were on the route to having a better season than 2022. However, injuries to top players in the second half of the season disrupted the momentum they built from the start of the season.

Mike Elko has exited the program to take the Texas A&M head coaching job, and Trooper Taylor will lead the team in the bowl game. In the same vein, a few players on the Blue Devils roster won't be available based on their personal decisions.

Here's a look at the top Duke players who have opted out of the Birmingham Bowl.

Duke players not playing in the Birmingham Bowl

#1, Riley Leonard, QB

Riley Leonard is undoubtedly one of the players who have played a crucial role in the transformation of Duke football under Mike Elko.

The quarterback threw for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Leonard replicated that level at the start of the 2023 season. However, an injury halfway through the season ensured he was only able to play seven games, throwing for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns.

For his senior season, Riley Leonard has transferred to Notre Dame to replace Sam Hartman, who will be entering the NFL draft. This will make him unavailable for the Birmingham Bowl.

#2, Jordan Waters, RB

Jordan Waters is another player who played a crucial role in Elko's success at Duke. He arrived at Durham in 2019, starting his college career as a safety before transitioning to running back.

Waters rushed for 566 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 and did a better job this season, rushing for 753 yards and 12 TDs. He has established himself as a top running back in the ACC, averaging 5.0 yards per carry in 50 games.

With two years of eligibility left in college football, Jordans Waters has entered the transfer portal and won't be available in the Birmingham Bowl.

#3, Brandon Johnson, DB

Brandon Johnson has been a solid defensive back for Duke since he arrived in Durham. In his true freshman season, he played seven games, recording 17 tackles and one fumble recovery. He has since developed into a top player in the team's secondary.

He became a starter during his sophomore season when he played 13 games, recording 55 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries as one of the ACC's top defensive players.

Johnson repeated his play in his junior season, recording 56 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four passes defended. He entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season and won't be playing the Birmingham Bowl.

#4, Dorian Mausi, LB

Since arriving in 2020 as a freshman, Dorian Mausi has regularly played for Duke. The linebacker played 11 games in his first season and has made a noticeable impact ever since, establishing himself as a top defensive player in the ACC.

In his four seasons, Mausi has played in 68 games, recording 192 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one interception and one pass defended. He was exceptional in the 2023 season as he recorded 61 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Following his senior season, Mausi has entered the transfer portal to seek a move elsewhere, which rules him out of the upcoming Birmingham Bowl.

List of all Duke players not playing in the Birmingham Bowl

Players Position Reason Riley Leonard QB Transfer Portal Jordan Waters RB Transfer Portal Brandon Johnson DB Transfer Portal Dorian Mausi LB Transfer Portal RJ Oben EDGE Transfer Portal Charlie Ham K Transfer Portal Jaylen Stinson S Transfer Portal Jaden Watkins WR Transfer Portal Aeneas Peebles DT Transfer Portal Malik Bowen-Sims WR Transfer Portal

A good number of players on the Duke roster have entered the transfer portal since it opened earlier this month. This includes a couple of the program's top players. This has been spurred by the exit of coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M following the conclusion of the regular season.

Elko transformed the Blue Devils from a struggling program to a force in the ACC. His two seasons in Durham saw the team record winning seasons, showcasing an instant impact from the coach.

