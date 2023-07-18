Top five college football players with the most to prove in 2023? Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter, and more

Although many top college football players from last season have departed for the NFL. However, the college world is never short of talent.

With new recruits coming out of high school and countless others returning for another season, another breathtaking and action-packed season should unfold in 2023. More than others, some players have a lot to prove in the upcoming season.

Let's take a closer look at the five players who have the most to show when the college football season kicks off in a few weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five college football players with the most to prove in 2023

The College Football Network @thecfbnetwork We are 40 days away from kickoff!



Who is the best player to wear #40?

#5, Treveyon Henderson

Following a brilliant freshman season in 2021 with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Treveyon Henderson was inactive for the most part of last season due to injury. Now entering his junior season, he has a lot to prove in boosting his draft stock.

Henderson rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021 and has to bring out such performances this upcoming season. Notably, he will be playing with a new quarterback for the Buckeyes after the exit of CJ Stroud.

#4, Tyler Davis, Clemson DL

Tyler Davis is approaching what might be his last season in college football, and all eyes will be on him. The defensive tackle has been with the Clemson Tigers since 2019 and has become a respected leader for the team.

Having earned the honor of first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference in the last two college football seasons, Davis will be all out again to hit another one. After making a surprise return to the program for another season, he is a big boost for Dabo Swinney's team.

#3, Mykel Williams, Georgia DL

After a fulfilling freshman season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Mykel Williams faces the pressure of maintaining his form next season. This is at a time when Georgia has lost a large crop of its last season starters on defense to the NFL.

Williams has a huge role to play next season in leading the Georgia defensive line as the team aims to secure its third consecutive national championship. He showed he was worth the recruitment hype last season and has to maintain the tempo in 2023.

#2, Travis Hunter, Colorado WR/DB

Travis Hunter is one of the players who followed Deion Sanders all the way from Jackson State to Colorado. With all eyes on the program after the massive overhaul via the transfer portal, Hunter is one of the players the Buffaloes will be counting on.

Hunter had a fantastic first season with Jackson State showcasing his versatility in offense and defense. However, this is the former five-star recruit's first season in the FBS. There's a lot he has to prove having previously made the shocking decision to commit to an FCS program.

#1, Quinn Ewers, Texas QB

After what was considered an underwhelming season with the Longhorns last year, Ewers has to prove he is worth the recruitment hype this season. The former five-star recruit transferred to Texas from Ohio State in 2022 and was named starting quarterback.

Ewers threw for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. With high expectations on Texas this season, Ewers has to be at the top of his game to achieve something big and boost his draft stock at the same time.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault